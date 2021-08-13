 Skip to main content
Look at this dog on a skateboard
Look at this dog on a skateboard

20210814_new_skatedog

Noah, a 12-year-old toy miniature Yorkshire terrier, is wheeled around on a skateboard inside Midlands Humane Society by his owner, Dawaine Iliff, as Rocket, a 2-year-old male cat available for adoption, watches from a colony bay at the shelter on Thursday. Iliff said he and his wife, Suzan, have owned Noah since he was a puppy.
