Lots of cats available for adoption

Hello, and welcome to this purrfect day to talk about cats!
SOLAS still has a lot of cats up for adoption, and here are three of our current cuties:
Delilah is a sweet, medium hair tortoiseshell that loves to snuggle, especially in your long hair. She loves to play with other cats or string.
Leonardo is a gray and white short hair that is very laid back. He will play with toys or other cats but also enjoys lounging in the car tree.
Romeo is a brown, black and white short hair that is a huge lover. He loves to be pet and is never too far away. He likes to go explore the house. He will play with other cats or string and enjoys naps in the cat tree.
As always, all S.O.L.A.S cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed prior to adoption. Adoption fees vary depending on ages.
The best way to contact is via our Facebook page or to mail info@solaspetadoption.org for more information on adopting, fostering or donating!
Speaking of donating ... due to the large number of cats we’ve had lately we are short on food and litter.
Donations of wet food, kitten chow and scoopable litter would be greatly appreciated.
Let us know if you have a donation and we can arrange to get it.
