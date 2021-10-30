Make Halloween a ‘howling’ good time with your pets

Pets will often refuse to move when dressed up, opting instead to sink to the floor. You may also see tails tucked or ears slicked back. Please take your pet’s comfort level and overall well-being into consideration if you must dress up your pet.

Maybe consider a simple t-shirt with your favorite character, color or design. Your pet may need time to acclimate wearing a costume. Be patient and observe for cues that your pet is either really enjoying the extra attention or would rather spend a quiet night on the couch with you while you stream all the scary Halloween movies instead!

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC:

Sienna, a 5-year-old lab/rottweiler mix is a quiet girl that needs a little time to get to know you before she trusts. She loves treats and, once she accepts you in her circle, she is a love bug. She is dog selective and would do best in a home as the only pet.

Costello is ready for adventure. He is a 2-year-old border collie/husky mix and he is ready to play. He is a ball of energy who loves attention and belly rubs. He does need some work on his basic manners but is willing and able to learn and will need a home that provides lots of exercise and mental stimulation.