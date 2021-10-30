Make Halloween a ‘howling’ good time with your pets

No doubt, Halloween is an entertaining holiday. The spooky decorations, the jack-o-lanterns gracing porches with flickering lights and the mountains of candy all make for a spectacular night to spend with friends and family of all ages.
Spying the cleverly stretched cobwebs, the homemade scarecrows and witches, the colorful mums and the mocked-up graveyards in the front yard bearing amusing names on headstones all brings a smile to my face. Watching kids eagerly scamper from door to door collecting the next delicious treat is also a hoot.
Aside from being purely fun — Halloween is also big business. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans are expected to spend more this Halloween than any other year — $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020. Roughly $3 billion of that will be spent on candy alone and $500 million will be spent on Halloween costumes for pets.
This incredible amount is more than double what was dropped to dress up dogs, cats and other critters just a decade ago. This statistic got me thinking, so I posed a question last week during a very informal poll at MHS among the staff and volunteers who happened to be in the building one morning.
I inquired, “If you have a pet at home, do you plan on dressing them up for Halloween?”
The vote came out to be 60% saying yes, they planned to put their pet(s) in costume and the remaining 40% said they would not dress up their pet(s). It’s worth noting, while seeing an adorable pup or kitty in costume is adorable, please make sure that you, as the pet’s owner, are carefully watching his behavior for any problems.
Here are a few tips from PetMD as to some Dos and Don’ts this Halloween:
Make sure the costume doesn’t interfere with your pet’s body. Dogs and cats rely on their senses to process the world around them, and when a costume limits that ability, it causes distress. Your dog or cat won’t enjoy wearing a costume that impedes the eyes, ears, mouth, tail or whiskers, or that limits their ability to walk normally.
Be mindful that the costume won’t make your pet overheat. A head-to-toe costume that completely transforms your pet’s appearance might look adorable, but full-body costumes can cause your dog or cat to heat up quickly and you’ll want to consider the temperature where you live so the costume is appropriate for the weather.
It’s important to ensure the costume actually fits your pet. Some dog and cat costumes have hidden ‘ouch-spots’ that pet parents may miss. For example, a headpiece with a too-tight chin strap, a hat that completely covers your pet’s ears or a costume with rear leg “pants” that impede a dog or cat’s tail are all potential stressors.
When selecting a costume, make sure to survey every part of it and watch out for areas that cause your pet’s skin to bunch up or leave a mark after it’s taken off. Some signs of distress with pet costumes are obvious. If your dog or cat is attempting to eat the costume off of his body, rolling on the floor nonstop or rubbing up against furniture in an effort to slip out of it or running away and hiding, you should rethink their costume.
Pets will often refuse to move when dressed up, opting instead to sink to the floor. You may also see tails tucked or ears slicked back. Please take your pet’s comfort level and overall well-being into consideration if you must dress up your pet.
Maybe consider a simple t-shirt with your favorite character, color or design. Your pet may need time to acclimate wearing a costume. Be patient and observe for cues that your pet is either really enjoying the extra attention or would rather spend a quiet night on the couch with you while you stream all the scary Halloween movies instead!
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC:
Sienna, a 5-year-old lab/rottweiler mix is a quiet girl that needs a little time to get to know you before she trusts. She loves treats and, once she accepts you in her circle, she is a love bug. She is dog selective and would do best in a home as the only pet.
Costello is ready for adventure. He is a 2-year-old border collie/husky mix and he is ready to play. He is a ball of energy who loves attention and belly rubs. He does need some work on his basic manners but is willing and able to learn and will need a home that provides lots of exercise and mental stimulation.
Lori is a gorgeous 6-year-old spayed female domestic short hair, who is front declawed and came to MHS as a stray in September. She is currently housed in one of our cat colonies and lives successfully with other feline friends.
Luna is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic short hair who arrived at MHS as a stray at the end of August. This friendly girl is extra unique because she is missing her tail.
Come in to meet these great animals. We are open Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday-Friday noon to 6 p.m.; and closed on Sunday until further notice.