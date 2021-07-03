Make it a priority to have a safe, happy Fourth of July for you and your pet

Also, having your pooch accompany you along to the family or neighborhood BBQ, might have big repercussions. If your dog gets into the trash or items left unattended, like barbeque trimmings, chicken bones, grapes and alcohol — it can be hazardous to their health.

On holidays, or simply hectic days, try to make your house is a haven where your pets are comfortable. If loud music or a television playing in the background works, make sure it’s on. If a Thundershirt, snug t-shirt or some other remedy gives a calming effect, by all means provide it.

If your pet needs medication for high anxiety, make sure you have it on hand to administer. Some dogs with severe anxiety can injure themselves when they are afraid, for example, by breaking out of a crate or jumping through a window.

Others may become destructive by chewing up household items — even doors or walls. For those dogs, having their person or family at home with them can be a huge source of comfort and safety. Please check on your pets regularly during these stressful times.

Some pets can shut down when they become frightened, and for some, this can be dangerous. Extremely stressed rabbits and guinea pigs can go into GI stasis, a condition that can cause their digestive systems to stop working and possibly be fatal without immediate treatment.