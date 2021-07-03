Make it a priority to have a safe, happy Fourth of July for you and your pet

Roman candles, single shot shooters, ground and wall spinners, fountains, cones, sparklers, smoke bombs and black cats. Fried chicken, cheeseburgers, pasta salad, cake and ice cream. Parades, boat rides, swimming and hanging out with friends.
Most people enjoy Fourth of July in their own unique way, and it can be such a fun holiday. Unfortunately, most pets don’t feel the same way.
Fireworks featuring bright flashes of light and loud, crackling booms can make for a very uncomfortable few days for many pets around the country. If you normally have outdoor pets, consider bringing them indoors if you can.
Keeping cats and dogs inside and confined will drastically reduce the number of pets who run away, get injured or even killed over the holiday. If your pet has to stay outside, make sure your fencing and locks are working properly.
It’s also a good time to check that your pet’s ID tags and microchip to make sure they are updated with your current contact information. Another item you need to decide upon is whether to bring your dog along on your Fourth of July adventures or leave them at home.
Fourth of July parades and firework displays, crowds of people, loud noises and blasts in the sky can be overwhelming for even the most well-adjusted pet. While some dogs can stay composed in chaotic environments, most of them will feel much more comfortable staying at home.
Also, having your pooch accompany you along to the family or neighborhood BBQ, might have big repercussions. If your dog gets into the trash or items left unattended, like barbeque trimmings, chicken bones, grapes and alcohol — it can be hazardous to their health.
On holidays, or simply hectic days, try to make your house is a haven where your pets are comfortable. If loud music or a television playing in the background works, make sure it’s on. If a Thundershirt, snug t-shirt or some other remedy gives a calming effect, by all means provide it.
If your pet needs medication for high anxiety, make sure you have it on hand to administer. Some dogs with severe anxiety can injure themselves when they are afraid, for example, by breaking out of a crate or jumping through a window.
Others may become destructive by chewing up household items — even doors or walls. For those dogs, having their person or family at home with them can be a huge source of comfort and safety. Please check on your pets regularly during these stressful times.
Some pets can shut down when they become frightened, and for some, this can be dangerous. Extremely stressed rabbits and guinea pigs can go into GI stasis, a condition that can cause their digestive systems to stop working and possibly be fatal without immediate treatment.
You know your pet the best, so paying close attention to body language and normal daily habits can clue you in as to whether your pet needs an appointment with the vet or just a little extra comfort and reassurance.
Our furry and feathered friends will never understand what all the commotion is regarding the Fourth of July, but we can find ways to make it safe and happy for pets and people alike.
MHS can still microchip your pet today just in time for the Fourth of July. Stop in between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get this done for just $25. No appointment needed.
Sadie is a 2-year-old spayed female lab/German shepherd mix who is a sweet girl who loves attention and people but has one downfall — she likes to escape from fences.
She would do great as long as she’s monitored closely in the yard or kept on leash.
Rory is an orange 4-year-old neutered male domestic medium hair, looking for a new home.
Baxter is a 1-year-old neutered male lab/shar-pei mix. Baxter can be a bit of a nervous/shy boy until he warms up to people. Once he’s comfy, he is full of wags and wiggles.
He can be a little head shy, so we recommend older kids that understand how to interact with a dog with this issue. He would also do better in a home setting than an apartment.
He loves to attend dog playgroup and zooms around the play yard. He has not had much training, so an owner providing consistent training for basic manners would help him succeed.