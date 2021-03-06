Make sure you license your pets if you live within city limits of Council Bluffs

If you live within the city limits of Council Bluffs, it is time to renew your annual cat and dog licenses.

These licenses may be purchased by taking your pet’s current rabies vaccination records to the Animal Control Division office, 1020 Railroad Ave, Ste. B, which is the north side of the Midlands Humane Society building.

Its hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This makes licensing a newly adopted pet very convenient.

You can also mail in your renewal form sent each year in the mail along with proof of all applicable records to Animal Control. If you want any receipts/records returned to you, you will need to include a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Both dog and cat licenses may be purchased, without penalty, until the end of business day on March 14 each year. A $15 penalty will be assessed to each license sold on or after March 15 each year.

Licenses purchased for new pets will be sold for 1/2 price when purchased on or after July 1. Very young kittens and puppies do not need licenses but remember that all dogs and cats older than six months must be licensed.