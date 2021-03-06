Make sure you license your pets if you live within city limits of Council Bluffs

If you live within the city limits of Council Bluffs, it is time to renew your annual cat and dog licenses.
These licenses may be purchased by taking your pet’s current rabies vaccination records to the Animal Control Division office, 1020 Railroad Ave, Ste. B, which is the north side of the Midlands Humane Society building.
Its hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This makes licensing a newly adopted pet very convenient.
You can also mail in your renewal form sent each year in the mail along with proof of all applicable records to Animal Control. If you want any receipts/records returned to you, you will need to include a self-addressed stamped envelope.
Both dog and cat licenses may be purchased, without penalty, until the end of business day on March 14 each year. A $15 penalty will be assessed to each license sold on or after March 15 each year.
Licenses purchased for new pets will be sold for 1/2 price when purchased on or after July 1. Very young kittens and puppies do not need licenses but remember that all dogs and cats older than six months must be licensed.
License tags purchased after Dec. 1, 2014, are permanent tags. Animal Control will simply renew this tag each year and will not issue a new tag unless your original becomes lost or destroyed, which comes with a $5 fee for a replacement tag.
If you have more than four dogs or four cats, a cattery and kennel license application must be completed and submitted through Animal Control.
For residents who live outside the city limits of Council Bluffs in Pottawattamie County, your licensing process looks a little different. The deadline for those owning dogs to license in the county was actually prior to Feb. 14 to avoid any penalties and can be processed at the County Health Department, 600 S. 4th St.
Up to a three-year pet license is allowed in the county if the rabies vaccination is good for that entire duration. There is no cat licensing requirement for the county.
Some good reasons for licensing your pet(s) are as follows:
- It’s the law — In most states, it is required that dog, and often cat owners license their pets. You will get a tag that serves as the dog’s license, and ideally it be on their collar at all times. Licenses also help municipalities keep track of how many pets a person owns.
- Many towns regulate the number of animals that can be kept in a dwelling for the health and safety of the community.
- It proves your dog is properly vaccinated — you can’t license your dog without getting its rabies vaccinations. Knowing your dog has its license makes it easier for staff at a grooming salon, boarding facility or even a member of the public who might interact with your pet to be assured the animal is healthy.
- Your dog has a better chance of being returned home if lost. Just like a microchip, a pet license is another piece of the puzzle in helping return your lost pet back to you. A license connects a pet to a person or family. Please be a responsible pet owner and license your cat and/or dog.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Silverstone Group / Hub:
Dot is a 3-year-old spayed female Border Collie mix. She is such a fun loving and social girl who seems to like everyone she meets. We think she will be a great fit for almost any home, including one with kids and other dogs.
Lily is a 7-year-old spayed female Labrador mix, who is an easy-going older gal looking for a loving home to enjoy her golden years. Lily seems to like everyone she meets, including other dogs her size, but we recommend a home with kids ages 5 and up.
Patsy is a sweet 4-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair kitty.
Hazel is a 2-year-old spayed female Cattle Dog mix. This sweet but sensitive girl is looking for a low commotion home. She is a fun-loving girl who is full of energy and is eager to learn new things.
Hazel can be indifferent to new people but is loving and loyal to those she knows. She does have some anxiety and may do best in a home where her owner is often home. Having Hazel get daily exercise will also help with her anxiousness.
We recommend Hazel be adopted to a home with kids closer to their teens or adults only. She is not suitable for apartment living.