Merry Christmas and happy New Year from SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

First of all, Merry Christmas and thank you to all of you who helped with the SOLAS auction. We raised almost $2,000 in donations in the last two weeks.

This is a huge deal for us and we thank you from the bottom of our kitty filled hearts.

And now without delay, considering the day that is upon us, we thought it appropriate to feature two special momma cats this week.

Tonya is 2.5-years-old and she just had a couple kittens about three months ago. She has a slight tilt to her head from a previous injury but no problems from it. She is extremely sweet and she might be shy at first but does enjoy being pet and loves belly rubs.

She was picked up from a place in Glenwood from a home that was being demolished and the owner could not take her in. She had always been outside cat.

We moved her and placed her on a farm where she immediately returned to her original home about two miles away. She had kittens there she then brought to the owner that they didn’t know she had. She brought two kittens with her and we then took all three in.

She would probably do best without kids or a loud environment. She would do great as a single cat but does fine with other cats that are not aggressive. She is available now at Human Pet Services in Council Bluffs on Valley View Drive.

And for our second momma — Lottie. Lottie had babies a few months ago and is ready to move into her own furever home. She is very sweet and will want a family that can give her a lot of love and attention.

It’s unknown how she will do with dogs, as she is not pleased with her foster doggy friend but that might just be because she was protecting her kittens. She will be ready in approximately one week.

SOLAS has a lot of other cats and kittens that will be available around the New Year. Stay tuned for their adorable stories. They can also be found at PetSmart in Council Bluffs and sometimes at Human Pet Services also in Council Bluffs.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.