No matter if you are taking your other half out to a fancy restaurant complete with flowers, chocolate and a mushy card or happily enjoying single life while binge watching romantic comedies, Valentine’s Day has a little something for everyone. If are looking to add a little more love in your life, Midlands Humane Society just might have your solution!

Now through Feb. 14, MHS is running an adoption special on our long term dogs, specifically those who have been at the shelter for longer than a month and who are over 1 year old. To make it even more exciting for anyone who have been thinking about bringing home a new addition to the family, the dogs that are part of this special have a name your price adoption. That’s right, you get to choose what to donate as their adoption fee! No matter what you choose to donate towards the adoption, all dogs will come either spayed or neutered, vaccinated with species and age-appropriate vaccines and microchipped. Adopters also receive a bag of Hill’s Science Diet for approximately one week of feeding, a $5 coupon off any Hill’s pet food product, and some great educational pamphlets thanks to Midlands Humane Society’s partnership with Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program.

As of Feb. 9, MHS has a total of 10 deserving dogs waiting to fill your heart with unconditional love. You may be asking why we have so many long-term dogs and unfortunately the answer isn’t so simple. Many times, dogs come to MHS that have specific requirements that can make it a bit harder to find them the right fit in an owner. Some dogs like to be the only spoiled fur baby in the home and don’t like to share their owners attention. Other dogs may be best in a lowkey, adult-only home. Sometimes it boils down to nothing but breed when it comes to the Pitbull and Pitbull mixes that come though our doors as they are not allowed in Council Bluffs due to city ordinance. Whatever the case may be, Midlands Humane Society is confident these dogs will all find homes and owners that best suit their particular needs.

So what dogs are part of this adoption special? To check them out online, you can visit the MHS website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. All dogs that are part of the “Be My Valentine” adoption special will have an old school heart “<3” symbol next to their name in their profile. You can read more about each dogs requirements in the profiles and decide if they may be a good fit for you and your lifestyle. Currently the adoption special applies to the following adoptable dogs: Frankie, Roxy, Luna, Goop, Darla, Magnus, Enzo, Bacardi, Ruckus and Lager.

MHS Pets of the Week:Enzo is a 2-year-old neutered male Doberman mix who came to MHS in November. He is a very intelligent dog who learns very quickly with consistent training. He has struggled with interactions with other dogs previously, needs a home without cats and has no experience with children. Due to his size and energy level, we recommend a home with adults only or children in their teens who can work with him on his training.

Bacardi is a 2-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who has also been at MHS since November. He is a sweet boy who can’t get enough of your attention. He is very high energy and is described as a “bull in a china shop.” He loves to play and sometimes thinks that his leash is his very favorite toy. Bacardi would do best in a home as the only child (four-legged or two-legged).

Ruckus is a 1-year-old neutered male Eurohound, which is typically a crossbreed between a Husky and Pointer. If you are looking for a running buddy, look no further! We think he will be a great companion for any active owner who can keep him physically and mentally stimulated. He seems to love everyone he meets and will thrive with consistent training.

Goop is a 4-year-old neutered male Husky mix who came to MHS on Halloween. Goop would do best in a home with Husky experience as he is energetic, aloof and will require some patience when acclimating to his new home. He can be head shy especially with leashing and unleashing and will require a patient owner who can work through this. He has a beautiful coat which will require regular maintenance and will need supervision when outdoors as Husky’s are notorious escape artists.

MHS is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon 6 p.m. MHS will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for staff meetings.