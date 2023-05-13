What an amazing night celebrating both the thousands of companion animals that come through the doors of MHS, and the compassionate people who love and care for them.

Guests had a great time bidding on over 300 silent and live auctions, and the lively and upbeat atmosphere had everyone buzzing, even if they were outbid on a couple items of choice. Good spirits were due in part to the several greeter dogs and adorable adoptable dogs that graced the ballroom with their charming personalities.

Bittersweet tears flowed as the Gala’s heartwarming video showcased animals who came to the shelter needing a helping hand, either behaviorally or medically, transformed into happy, healthy pets who have found their forever families.

The night finished off with the fan favorite fashion show with eight pretty pups competing to win the “Best Costume” and “Most Money Raiser for MHS” titles. The cheers and excitement were contagious and it was the perfect end to the night.

We want to thank each and every guest who attended, the auction item donors, sponsors, donors and volunteers for allowing this fundraiser for the animals to happen. We are always grateful to spend an evening with fellow animal lovers to reflect on the companion pets we hold so near and dear to our hearts. Thank you for making the 15th Annual Gala a night to remember.

We would also like to thank our wonderful sponsors for their life-saving support. Our sponsors are:

Gold Paw Sponsors: Council Bluffs Vet Clinic, McMullen Ford, Urgent Pet Care, and Sherry G. Bills Taylor.

Silver Paw Sponsors: Evolve Animal Services, LLC, and House Call Veterinarian.

Bronze Paw Sponsors: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, American National Bank, Dvorak Law Group, LLC, The Mile Away, Pilates Center of Omaha, Hyvee, Sideris Inc., HUB International, Posh Pets Dog and Cat Grooming, Montang Body Shop, Summit Medical Staffing, Wolf Bros Western Store and Boots for Less, Rockbrook Animal Clinic, Forrist Crete Custom Concrete, Petersen Law, Wayne and Kathy Barr, Ward and Parker Bean, Michael and Abbie Crawford, John and Trish Fahey, Tina Gunn, Ed & Linda Kemp, The Kemp Family, R.W. Kirshenbaum, Dan and Kathy Penkert, Rick and Jan Stone, John and Leslie Southard, and Gale and Judy Wickersham.

Patron Sponsors: American Truck-Trailer Repair, Community Foundation for Western Iowa, iRetire Financial, Joshua and Rachelle Seaman, Security National Bank, Weaver Landscaping, and Jesse Espinosa and Sara Weeks.

Champion Sponsors: American Animal Hospital, Amped Electric, LLC, Cobalt Credit Union, Al and Bonnie Cruickshank, Jacquie Dierks-Family Heritage, Larsen Supply, Brian and Brenda Mainwaring, Matriarch Distillery, MWI Animal Health, Omaha Vets Group, Sheree Pelton, Bob, Rob, and Patty Plummer, Craig and Patty Preston, Mike and Penny Rollins, Dennis and Melani Taylor, and Frontier Bank. Flower Centerpiece Sponsor: Iowa Western Community College.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Abby is a 13-year-old spayed female Labrador Retriever who may have a grey face but that doesn’t slow her down! She will be a great addition to most any home who wants to welcome a senior pet to snuggle and spoil.

Booch is a 6 year old neutered male Parson Russell Terrier mix who is a little dude with a big personality. He loves to talk and tell you all about his day, and when he is done he will snuggle up in your lap for a nice nap. Booch will do best in a home without cats.

Gregory is a 1.5 year old neutered male Pit mix who is pretty laid back. He enjoys going on his daily walks with volunteers and coming back inside for a nice cuddle and nap. He will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Yellow is a 1.5 year old spayed female Lab/Australian Cattle Dog mix who is quite the shy pup. She is in need of an owner who can help her build confidence and show her the world isn’t so scary! She has successfully lived with other dogs and children in her previous home.

Stop in to meet our available pets on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can also view all the available animals online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. MHS will be closed on Wednesday for staff meetings.