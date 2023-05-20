National Rescue Dog Day was founded in 2018 by Lisa Wiehebrink of Tails the Teach, a nonprofit organization that inspires young children to be kind to pets and people.

This day was inspired by Wiehebrink’s beloved rescue dog, Cooper, who she adopted from a shelter in 2009. “There is something so special about Cooper,” she said. “He is a gentle giant with a kind soul. His grateful spirit and unconditional love make me believe that he knows he was rescued. It’s for these reasons that I wanted to encourage others to consider adopting a dog from a shelter.”

The goal of National Rescue Dog Day is to bring awareness to the countless dogs in shelters and rescues across the country who need a loving home, and to recognize and reflect on all the ways your rescue dog has made a positive impact on your life. Other important components of the day include humane education for children, as well as the importance of spay and neuter.

How can you celebrate National Rescue Dog Day today? Don’t worry … I have plenty of options for you! The biggest, and perhaps the most obvious answer, would be to visit your local humane society or reach out to a rescue group and welcome a new furry friend into your home. Currently, Midlands Humane Society is at full capacity with dogs that are waiting their turn to be adopted. Our kennels are full, and we are feeling the sense of urgency to free up kennel space for the incoming dogs we receive each day. So if you have been thinking about adopting a dog, we probably have one for you!

Not ready for the commitment of adopting? Foster volunteers are vital to our mission in saving lives, as often getting young and vulnerable pets out of the shelter environment drastically increases their chances of growing healthy and happy prior to adoption. Can’t have pets in your home? We understand that, too! Volunteering in the daily operations at MHS is always needed and always extremely appreciated.

You can also support rescue dogs (and other animals) by donating directly to the humane society. Funds are used where they are needed most, and often go towards life-saving surgeries and miscellaneous procedures that prepare animals for adoption. Donating supplies is also extremely helpful, and you can typically find wish lists on the website of the organization of your choice.

A few other options include creating your own fundraiser, share the story of your own rescue dog on social media, share the MHS Facebook posts to get the word out on available animals, and of course educate those you know and love on the importance of being a voice for the homeless companion animals in our community.

Hug your rescue dog close today as you celebrate the unconditional love gained by taking a leap of faith on a dog in need. Thank you for adopting!

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Council Bluffs Vet Clinic:

Bobo is a 1.5-year-old neutered male Coonhound mix who comes with a permanent wink. He is missing an eye but that doesn’t slow him down one bit and his new family should be prepared for a high energy pup. He has successfully lived with other dogs and children.

Cha Cha is a 1 year spayed female Pitbull mix who is hoping you’ll open your home and heart to her. She is very outgoing and is 100% wiggles when she meets new people. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Caramel is a 6-year-old spayed female Terrier mix who we think has the cutest little eyebrows and smile. She will make a great walking partner and an excellent snuggle buddy.

Luna is a 5-year-old spayed female Black & Tan Coonhound mix who has been patiently waiting for her home since last December. She knows some of her basic commands and walks well on a leash. Typical of her breed, she loves to talk and sing. Luna will need a home with no cats or small children.

Visit our adoptable pets on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can also check out our available animals online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.