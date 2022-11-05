MHS: Connecting adoptable pets with loving homes during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week

Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. Midlands Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to the Council Bluffs PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place Nov. 7-13.

During the in-store event, Midlands Humane Society invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes in a spacious area.

Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.

“We are so grateful to have this partnership with PetSmart Charities,” Nikki Cruickshank, Midlands Humane Society executive director, said. “Having the ability to bring adoptable animals to our local PetSmart is extremely beneficial in not only bringing awareness to MHS and our mission within our community, but to also further this mission by having another avenue that allows these deserving pets to find their second chance in life.”

To view all available pets for adoption, please visit midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. All animals available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, are up to date on age and species appropriate vaccinations and have been microchipped.

“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most — people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, senior adoptions grant manager at PetSmart Charities.

“When you adopt a pet, you also help shelters make more room for others in need. We’re thankful for Midland Humane Society’s partnership in preparing pets for the best start in their new homes.”

Lacey, a beautiful 4-year-old Rough Collie, came to Midlands Humane Society in September following the unexpected passing of her owner. To the surprise of MHS staff, Lacey went into labor two days after her arrival at the shelter and welcomed seven adorable puppies.

When a next of kin did not come forward to claim Lacey and her newborn puppies, they were placed with a loving foster family so they could socialize and grow in a home environment until they were ready for adoption. The time has finally come and Lacey, along with her puppies, have all been spayed/neutered, given age-appropriate vaccinations, are microchipped and, most importantly, are ready to find a family to call their own just in time for National Adoption Week!

Adoptable pets will be available at the Council Bluffs PetSmart, 815 McDermott St., at the following times:

Nov. 8, 2 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 9, 2 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.