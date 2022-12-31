MHS: Fulfill your New Year’s resolution by volunteering at the humane society

The new year marks a fresh start and a time to focus on the goals you want to achieve through the year. Whether eating healthier, less screen time, taking up a new hobby or saving money for that next big trip; New Year’s resolutions are a promise to yourself to improve your mind, body or spirit. If donating your time and your heart to a cause that you are passionate about is one of your goals for 2023, and if you are a big animal lover, then volunteering at Midlands Humane Society may be the right fit for you.

Volunteers are a vital aspect of our daily operations at MHS. Each day there are several different opportunities that are done much more efficiently with extra helping hands. In the morning we have Cat Care volunteers who freshen up the cat kennels by changing food, water, litter boxes and blankets while also cleaning out the kennels to ensure the cats are staying healthy and happy. These volunteers are also invited to spend some time socializing the cats to help them acclimate to the shelter and come out of their shells, showing their true personalities to potential adopters.

Dog walkers who start their shift in the morning spot clean kennels from the night prior and take the 20 to 25 dogs that are on the adoption floor outside to burn off some of their pent-up energy. Volunteers use the sidewalk on Railroad Avenue, any available grassy areas near the building, and our fenced in play yard to exercise the pups. MHS receives a wide array of breeds, personalities and learned behaviors which offers a new experience each day. Dog walking is tough work at the shelter, with many of our dogs still working on their leash skills and basic manners, including potty training. Recruiting dog waking volunteers is a high priority for MHS and the help is very much needed. With two dog walking shifts daily, ideally there will be several volunteers per shift to allow dogs out of their kennel for socializing, training and exercise while they wait for their turn to be adopted.

Do you love animals but get watery, itchy eyes or start sneezing when Fluffy rubs their head on you? General cleaning makes just as big of an impact on daily operations as the volunteer opportunities that directly work with the animals. A clean environment is a healthy environment, and the daily sanitizing of dishes and laundry, sweeping and mopping of high traffic areas and many other general cleaning tasks help in preventing the spread of any illness. With so many animals coming in through our door with unknown medical and vaccine histories, it is always better to be safe when it comes to sanitizing and disinfecting.

If you are an animal person who also likes people, then maybe becoming a Kennel Ambassador is right up your alley! The position of Kennel Ambassador includes greeting members of the public upon their arrival and directing them however needed. Volunteers also assist patrons by bringing animals to and from the meet and greet rooms (upon an approved adoption survey) and go over the adoption process, including answering basic questions. Kennel Ambassador’s work very closely with our Customer Care team and are very beneficial in facilitating adoptions.

These are just some of the volunteer opportunities that Midlands Humane Society has and needs new recruits for. There is not much that can fill your heart more than by seeing the transformation of pets from homeless and shut down, to blossomed and walking out the door with their new family, and volunteers are an enormous part of these happy endings. We are so thankful to have such an amazing group of dedicated, compassionate people on our team and we would love to have you, too.

For more information on volunteering, visit midlandshumanesociety.org or contact our Volunteer & Foster Care Coordinator, Derek Rollins, at drollins@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2263.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Lam Support Services, LLC:

Phoenix (pictured with Cat Care volunteer, Mary) is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair who may look like a rough and tough dude, but under that exterior he is one big lovebug. His favorite past times include getting plenty of head pats and affection and we think he will love being a lap cat in his new home.

Newt is a 3-year-old neutered male Australian Shepherd who is a unique boy looking for a specific home. He has a congenital eye defect that leaves him with limited sight and he also has limited hearing ability. Due to his disabilities, he would be best in an adult-only home or a home with children in their teens. He is a very sweet, happy boy who will make a great companion for an owner willing to help him navigate his world.

Fridge Kitty is a 9-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who wins the award for most unique name at MHS. She starts off timid but with some soft words and head scratches, she will warm right up. This senior sweetie is looking for a warm lap where she can relax and enjoy her golden years.

Phoenix (yes, another Phoenix!) is a 9-month-old neutered male Boxer mix who is ready to be the life of the party in his new home. He will be a good family dog as he loves to play, and we think he will be happy in a home with children and even another canine companion. He has plenty of puppy energy and will need time and space to burn off his energy, and his owners will also want to work on his basic obedience training.

MHS is open today, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and open weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can also view our adoptable pets online at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or follow us on social media. Have a safe and happy new year!