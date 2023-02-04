It’s no secret that animals can become stressed in a shelter environment while they wait for their turn to find a family to call their own. There are new and unknown smells, sounds, people and other animals that can keep animals on edge. Staff and volunteers spend extra time socializing, walking and keeping them as comfortable as possible in their temporary home and one of the biggest ways we improve their stay is by providing consistent enrichment.

Enrichment is the process of providing animals with mental or physical stimulation to encourage natural behaviors, to create their own choices and to allow them control within their environment, and to pique their curiosity, which helps keep the animals from becoming stressed or bored. If animals are not allowed these things, it can result in a fearful, anxious or distressed animal that may have a harder time getting adopted.

MHS provides animals with daily enrichment that targets different types of stimulation. Cognitive enrichment helps foster critical thinking via puzzles, challenging objects or training. Sensory enrichment is centered around items that stimulate a variety of senses for the animal (i.e. sight, sound, smell, taste, touch) like a colorful disco ball, a scented blanket, calming music or even some ice cubes in their water. The purpose of physical enrichment is to give alterations to an enclosure to create a novel environment for the animal to explore, like boxes or snuffle mats. Social enrichment involves direct interaction with other living beings via direct or indirect contact and can simply be brushing their coats, reading books to them or facilitating a play group with other animals. Stimulation in the form of food is always a fan favorite and the animals love getting special treats like kongs or pup-sicles to keep them busy. With a schedule that allows different types of enrichment each day, the animals in our care are not experiencing the same enrichment two days in a row.

Pets don’t have to be in a shelter environment to enjoy all these fun concepts and you can easily take these ideas and create enrichment for your pet that works for you, in your home. Do you have a puppy that likes to get in the trash? Maybe it’s time to get a kong or puzzle feeder to keep them busy on a task for an extended period of time. Do you have a kitty that likes to scratch on your couch instead of the nice scratching post you just bought? You can try making a shred sack by placing high value treats in a paper bag before crumpling it up and letting fluffy go to town trying to scratch it open. Providing enrichment can help reduce some of the unwanted behaviors you may be experiencing with your pet simply by redirecting their brain into a more creative outlet. The results? A happy pet and owner!

If you are interested in donating items that MHS uses for animal enrichment, you can check out our “training and enrichment” wish list on Amazon! To find it, visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org and select “Wish Lists” under the “How to Help” tab.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Toby is an 11 month old neutered male Border Collie mix who needs an adopter that can make sure he has a job that will keep him busy and out of trouble. He is a sweet guy with energy to spare and due to this an apartment setting will not be the best fit for him. He will do best in a home with adults only or children in their teens who can help with his continued training.

Daisy is an 8 year old spayed female miniature Poodle mix who is looking for a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years. Due to her age and size, this darling girl would prefer a home with no young children who may wake her from her beauty sleep. She will be a great lap dog and will be happy to have an owner who is home often to spend time with her.

Callie is an 11 month old, spayed female Lab mix with the most beautiful eyes. She is an outgoing girl who has successfully lived with children and other dogs. She is still all puppy and will need continued work on her basic obedience.

Pixie is a 5-month-old Australian Cattle Dog/German Shepherd mix who has won the “cutest ear” award at MHS. She is an intelligent, high-energy girl who will need a dedicated owner to ensure she is a successful adult. She likes to learn so training should be a breeze.

Visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can view all of our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.