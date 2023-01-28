MHS: Keep your pet safe in the event of an emergency

In the event of disaster or extreme weather, do you have a plan in place for your pets if you had to evacuate your home quickly? Living in the Midwest can bring tornados, fires, earthquakes, floods and violent storms. Not including your pet into your emergency preparedness plan can be dangerous for your furry companion, first responders and even yourself. Here are some tips on making an emergency kit for Fido or Fluffy, and other things to keep in mind to reduce stress and worry in case of an evacuation.

As you prepare a kit for yourself and your family, necessities for basic survival should be packed for your pets, too. If you can manage, having two kits — one large kit in the event you would need to shelter in place and a small kit that is easy to grab on the go — would be beneficial.

Kits should be regularly checked to ensure that contents aren’t expired, especially medications and food. Some items to include in your kit are: several days’ worth of food sealed in an airtight, waterproof container; a supply of water that lasts several days with a bowl; an extra supply of medicine that your pet takes on a daily basis; sanitation needs (litter box, paper towels, trash bags, etc.); sturdy crate or carrier; an extra collar with identification attached; familiar items like toys or blankets that will keep your pet comfortable; and a photo to document ownership in case you get separated from your pet. Another great way to reunite with your pet if you have become separated is to ensure that your pet has been microchipped and that your contact information registered with the microchip is current.

Once you have your emergency kit together, it is also recommended to have a plan on places you and your pet can stay in case of evacuation from your home. Several evacuation centers, like the Red Cross, do not allow pets or other animals. Ask any out-of-town family or friends if they can assist you or check in with your local boarding facilities or animal hospitals in case you are not able to return to your home for an indefinite amount of time. If you are sheltering in place, make sure the room you are in is pet friendly and free of any potential toxins or hiding spots where your pet could get stuck if they get frightened.

While we all hope that using these tips won’t necessary, being prepared in the case of emergency is important in keeping you, your family and your pets safe. For more information on pet safety during an emergency, you can check out redcross.org, cdc.gov or akc.org.

Dane is a 5-year-old neutered male Great Dane. He is a sweet guy looking for a quiet home with a calm environment as loud noises can spook him easily. He has previously lived with other dogs and children. Dane is a typical giant breed and likes to lean in for pets and nudges you for attention. He has been diagnosed with a heart murmur, so his adopter will need to work with their veterinarian to monitor.

Dot is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who came to MHS as a stray. He starts off shy with new people, but will warm up quickly with a patient owner. He has previously lived with another male cat and will do best in a low traction home.

Enzo is a 2-year-old Doberman mix who is ready to add some excitement to your life. He is a very smart guy who learns very quickly and will need an owner who will be consistent with his training and keep him both mentally and physically stimulated. He has not always done well with other doggy friends, but we are always happy to do a meet and greet. We recommend a home with no cats and any children to be in their teens so they can assist in his training.

Dodger is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Dodger came to MHS with a rough start to life. This sweet guy came in with a broken leg that needed to be amputated, and in need of some TLC. He is still a shy guy, but with some time he warms up. He would do best in a quiet home without a lot of traffic.

Stop in to MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. to view our adoptable pets. You can also check them out online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org.