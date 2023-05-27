Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day weekend is a time to slow down, spend time with your loved ones, and most importantly to honor the men and women who died while bravely serving in the U.S. military. Unofficially, Memorial Day weekend also marks the beginning of the summer season.

Many families nationwide spend their holiday weekend ushering in the warm weather and freedom of summertime by taking the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy camping in the fresh air. Camping is a very popular activity, and an increasing number of pet owners are bringing their dogs (and even cats) along for the ride. To all the outdoor adventure seekers ready to bring their furry friend along, here are some tips and tricks on keeping your pet safe on camping trips.

You will want to ensure that your canine companion is allowed in the park, on any hiking trails and that they can stay with you at your campsite. National, state and local parks should have information on their websites if animals are welcome at their sites. You don’t want to plan an entire trip to turn around to bring Fido back home!

Pet owners should also consider the behavior and personality of their animals to determine if they would be a good camping partner. If your pet likes to bark at strangers or other dogs or has not had much experience in the outdoors and the sights and sounds that come along with it, then maybe your pet will be happier to stay home and snooze on the couch for the night.

Double check that your pet is up to date on all vaccines and if possible, keep a copy of their records handy in case you need it. Outdoors equates to bugs so your pet should have flea and tick prevention on board as many campsites are located in wooded areas where fleas and ticks are prevalent. You may also ensure that all microchip information is current in the event that you and your pet get separated.

Now that we have talked about prepping for your trip, let’s dive into keeping your pet safe and happy so you can both kick back and relax on your camping trip. With summer at our doorstep and rising temperatures in the forecast, you will want to always keep your pet with you. Do not leave any pet unattended in a car or camper as heat stroke can happen very quickly with severe consequences. Finding a site that has plenty of shady spots can help prevent overheating. Have clean, fresh drinking water available and watch your pet closely so they do not eat anything harmful while at the campsite or walking on the trails. Bring plenty of poop bags to clean up after your pet and be considerate of your neighbors by keeping your dog on leash or tethered close to your site.

Most importantly, take in your beautiful surroundings and create lifelong memories with your furry friend. Whether camping locally or making a cross-country road trip to a National Park, taking your pet should be a happy experience for the both of you. You should return home as happy campers!

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:

Bonnie is a 4-year-old spayed female German Shepherd who is a laid-back girl that enjoys the companionship of her people. She has a lot of potential and is ready to show everyone how great she is!

Daisy is a 6-year-old spayed female King Charles Spaniel mix that is a fun, outgoing pup who loves going on her daily walks and then cuddling up for some belly rubs. She has prior trauma (potentially hit by a car) that resulted in a fracture to her pelvis, which healed abnormally. She also has a luxating right kneecap. We did not want to put undue strain on her hip by doing surgery on her knee, and besides having a slightly different gait when walking she seems very comfortable and is still very active.

Allie is a 10-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair and (I say this with love) she is a very chunky girl looking for a home who can get her active and in better shape. She loves attention and watching everyone who walks by on the adoption floor.

Sven is a 3-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix who is a super sweet guy with a shy personality. He can be weary of new people, but warms up quick with soft words and yummy treats. He has lived in a home with kids and other dogs successfully. He has no experience with cats.

Stop in to MHS Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can also view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.