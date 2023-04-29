Are you looking to fill up your calendar with events to attend that are fun for the whole family? Lucky for you, MHS has several events in the coming weeks that may just be right up your alley! All the events benefit the animals at MHS who are waiting to find a family of their own.

Join us on Saturday, May 6, at the Iowa Western Community College Treasure Cove Disc Golf Course for Discs for Dogs! This disc golf tournament benefits the animals at the Midlands Humane Society and is open to all skill levels. For beginners, there will be a Disc Golf 101 class at 8:30 a.m. the morning of the event to get you warmed up and ready to play. Registration is $30 for individuals, $45 if you want to add in a take home disc, $15 for students and, if you want to bring a team of four, it is only $100! A special thank you to the members of the Leadership Council Bluffs program for partnering with MHS to throw this fundraising event.

Join MHS and Classic Rock 105.9 on Sunday, May 7, for a special Bret Michaels Pet Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove. Drop by to see all the great animals that need forever homes from MHS and other local rescue group and maybe even go home with a new furry friend! To make it even better, you will get a chance to win tickets to attend the Bret Michaels concert on Saturday, May 20, at the Stir Concert Cove. Adopt a pet and you’ll automatically get two tickets to enjoy the show (while supplies last). There will be games and giveaways, including a “Dress Your Pet Like Bret” contest for fun prizes. Join the pet parade and flaunt your doggy “Bret” around Stir Cove.

Last, but certainly not least, on Friday, May 12, MHS is throwing our biggest fundraiser of the year! Our 15th Annual Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the night kicks off with a social hour where guests can browse hundreds of silent auction items, purchase wine or flowers, or even buy a Golden Ticket for a chance to win one of the amazing live auction items! Enjoy a delicious dinner buffet followed by a heartwarming program, upbeat live auction and, of course, the fan-favorite animal fashion show. The MHS Annual Gala is a night you won’t forget! Tickets are $65 individually or tables of 10 can be purchased for $600.

For more information on our upcoming events, visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org or check out our Facebook page for updates. With any questions, please contact our Director of Operations & Events Mariah Garcia at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org

MHS Pets of the Week:Cha Cha is a 1-year-old spayed female American Pitbull who is very outgoing and is 100% wiggles when she meets new people. She is a big sweetheart who will love to be your very best friend! She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Rose Mary is a 2-year-old spayed female American Bulldog who is hoping her pretty smile will win your heart. She is a happy-go-lucky girl who is ready for anything and can’t wait to join you on all your adventures.

Red is a 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog who is a fiercely loyal girl that loves her people. She is your typical cattle dog and can be particular with her likes and dislikes, so we recommend breed experience. She has a chronic arthritic condition that will require treatment for the rest of her life, but she definitely doesn’t let it slow her down!

Lilac is a 1.5-year-old Lab mix who is full of energy and will be a great companion for an active owner who like to go on walks, runs and hikes. She can be shy with new people but warms up quickly and turns into a big attention hog.

MHS is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday is the last day of our current adoption event where dogs over 1-year-old and over 50 pounds have an adoption fee or just $50! This includes the dogs mentioned above. Stop in or view our available pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.