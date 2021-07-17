MHS partners with charity to connect pets with homes during National Adoption Week

Midlands Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to two local PetSmart locations -- 815 McDermott St. in Council Bluffs and 6220 N. 73rd Plaza in Omaha, Nebraska -- in support of National Adoption Week, taking place July 19-25.
As part of PetSmart’s first in-person event since 2020, Midlands Humane Society invites potential pet owners to attend and meet adoptable pets in this area. While both dogs and cats will be on-site this National Adoption Week, PetSmart Charities is encouraging attendees to consider adopting cats, as kitten season creates an influx of homeless kittens for shelters across the country.
To view all of our pets available for adoption, please visit midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. Adoptable cats and kittens will be available during each store’s regular hours. Dogs and more cats/kittens will be available on the additional dates and times of Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 24 and 25 at the Council Bluffs PetSmart location only.
Special adoption fees for the animals taking part in the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend will be as follows:
- Kittens up to 5-months-old are $65.
- Kittens 6 to 12-months-old are $50.
- Cats 1 year and older are $25.
- Dogs 1 year and older are $150.
Adopting a pet from Midlands Humane Society provides many benefits which save you time and money, while providing peace of mind when bringing a new pet into your home.
Cats and kittens receive the following treatments prior to adoption:
- Spay/Neuter surgery.
- Age-appropriate vaccinations -- including rabies vaccine if the cat is old enough.
- Microchip.
- Feline leukemia testing.
- Flea and tick preventatives.
Dogs and puppies receive the following:
- Spay/Neuter surgery.
- Age-appropriate vaccinations -- including rabies vaccine if the dog is old enough.
- Microchip.
- Heartworm testing for dogs older than 6 months.
- Flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives.
We always recommend setting up an appointment with your veterinarian within a few days after getting your new pet. That way they can get all the records that are needed and meet your new furry family member.
Midlands Humane Society opened its doors in 2015 and is the first and only humane society serving Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, although our reach is much greater as we adopt to families near and far. Our Mission is to protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them. We are committed to finding the right homes for animals in need.
We also provide the community educational resources and assistance with pet needs when able, while offering opportunities for animal interaction through a robust volunteer program, having recently been certified as a Service Enterprise organization through the Points of Light Foundation.
About PetSmart Charities
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year.
Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $450 million since its inception in 1994.
Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the four star rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row -- placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit petsmartcharities.org.
MHS Pets of the week are brought to you by PetSmart Charities:
Mya is a 9-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is just as sweet as she can be. She is quiet and gentle and is really still just a kitten at heart.
Shadow is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. This beautiful girl can become your very own shadow at home.
Armondo is such a handsome 3-year-old neutered male pitbull mix. This big guy is high energy and ready to play.
He is vocal, so no apartments and kids should be 8-years-old and up as he gets mouthy and can knock smaller kids over when excited. He needs some work on his manners and obedience but wants to please.
Zeke is a 1-year-old neutered male lab mix. He is a sweet boy that’s full of energy. Because of his high energy we think he’ll do better with kids 8-years-old and up, as well as no apartments as he would love, love, love a yard in which to play. He does well with other dogs once he gets a chance to meet them.
Check out all the adoptable animals on our website or Facebook page and hopefully we have the perfect match for you.