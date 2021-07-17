MHS partners with charity to connect pets with homes during National Adoption Week

About PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year.

Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $450 million since its inception in 1994.

Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the four star rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row -- placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit petsmartcharities.org.

MHS Pets of the week are brought to you by PetSmart Charities: