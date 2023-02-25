When most people come to Midlands Humane Society they either head straight to the windows looking into the dog adoption floor or they take a walk through the adoptable cats. Not everyone notices the small cages that are typically set up in the lobby, housing some of MHS’ smaller residents.

Not only does MHS accept cats and dogs, but you may be surprised when you hear just how many small critters MHS adopts out annually as well. In 2022, 187 small critters were adopted and found their forever homes. This includes rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rats, mice and ferrets.

Small critters, or pocket pets, can make a great addition to a home not ready to make the long-term commitment of owning a larger animal like a cat or a dog who have average life spans of over 12 years. However, pocket pets still require a lot of education and preparation prior to adoption as they all come with specialized needs including diet, proper housing and socializing.

Researching the needs of your incoming pet is important in keeping them healthy and happy in your home and ensure you are able to create a close bond. Keep in mind that not every veterinarian will see pocket pets so be sure to research local veterinarians who can service your new animal when needed.

Currently, MHS has three different types of pocket pets available for adoption. There are three rabbits, one guinea pig and one rat located on the adoption floor, greeting patrons as they walk by. Rabbits are great companions for those who may not have time for daily walk but still like the personality and social habits of a dog. Rabbits can even be litter trained allowing for more free time to roam outside of their cages. According to Petfinder, rabbits are the third most abundant adoptable pet after cats and dogs. Guinea pigs are very fun for children to experience as they are very vocal and energetic, even hopping around or “popcorning” when they get excited. They are also social creatures and like to coexist with other guinea pigs if possible. Domestic rats as pets are where we tend to lose people, but hear me out. Rats are extremely affectionate, intelligent animals and, contrary to popular belief, they are actually very clean. Rats are also social animals and like to create bonds with their owners as well as with other rats. You can even teach them to come when called and learn to perform tricks on command!

If you are ready to welcome a new small critter into your home, you can check out our available pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or by stopping in on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. MHS also partners with PetSmart in Council Bluffs to provide a secondary location for pocket pets to find their chance at a forever home.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Meep is a 1-year-old female rat. She has been socialized and handled but can still be a bit nervous in her cage. She is an active girl who like to run and climb on you when you hold her. She is very sweet and will be an easy addition to any home experienced in owning rats.

Marnes is a 1-year-old male guinea pig who has shown to be a bit shy in his cage. He will benefit from an owner who can provide more socializing and handling to get him more comfortable. We think he would also benefit from living with other male guinea pigs to bring him out of his shell.

Petunia is a 2-year-old female Lionhead rabbit who came to MHS with her sister, Tulip. She is a timid girl who will need work on building confidence in her new home. She likes to snuggle with her sister and spends her free time snacking on her hay.

Tulip is a 2-year-old female Lionhead rabbit who came with her sister, Petunia. She is more confident of the two and will protect her sister by sitting in front of her to get the brunt of the attention. We would love them to find a home together, however it is not required.