We are just under a month away from Discs for Dogs, a disc golf tournament benefiting the animals at the Midlands Humane Society. This event will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Treasure Cove Disc Golf Course at Iowa Western Community College.

Registration and check in opens at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event, and registration is also available online at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or by searching for the Discs for Dogs event page on Facebook. All skill levels are encouraged to join and there is even a Disc Golf 101 course the morning of the tournament for those who are new to the disc golf game.

What exactly is disc golf? Well, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association it is a healthy, inexpensive, recreational activity that provides upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise and mental stimulation. Think golf, but instead of using balls and clubs, players use a flying disc, such as a Frisbee. The rules are similar: Complete each hole in the fewest throws.

You may be wondering how the idea for this fundraiser came to be. Each year, members of the Leadership Council Bluffs Program must complete a community service project as part of their course. This year, five participants from Leadership Council Bluffs Cohort 35 – Amy Brown, Jonathan Holland, Matt Mancuso, Sara Starr, and Shanna Stofer – have chosen to throw an event and raise funds and awareness for Midlands Humane Society.

When MHS was approached for this opportunity, the question was, “How can we help the animals?” The most tangible answer was helping raise funds for medical equipment – in particular, a dental machine.

Since Jan. 1, 25 animals have undergone dental cleaning or surgery. There are many reasons that an animal may need dental work, just like humans. It can be needed due to broken teeth, gingivitis, periodontal disease, or if an animal is a brachycephalic breed – think Pugs, Boston Terriers or French Bulldogs, which with the same number of teeth as any dog but a smaller space in their mouth to house them.

In fact, many dogs have a dental concern that needs to be addressed by the time they are 3 years old. Having high efficiency dental equipment will allow MHS to more easily treat the animals that come through our doors in preparation for adoption.

MHS is extremely grateful to the Council Bluffs Leadership for creating this fundraiser and we hope you’ll join us for a beautiful morning or disc golf and enjoy fun for the whole family while benefiting the homeless pets awaiting their turn to find a family to call their own.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Simba is a 4-year-old neutered male German Shepherd/Heller mix who is a very happy go lucky guy. His favorite thing to do is play with his toys and he can’t wait to find a new playmate! He loves treats so working on basic obedience should be a breeze.

Celery is a 3-year-old spayed female Bull Terrier that is as sweet as can be. She loves getting attention and of course, treats. She will need an owner who can prioritize her basic obedience training. She has shown some reactivity towards other dogs while in the shelter so a meet and greet with existing dogs is recommended. She would prefer a home with adults only or children in their teens.

Abraham is a 4-year-old neutered male Rottweiler who is one big goofball. He enjoys the company of everyone that he meets and loves to run around and get zoomies in the play yard. He has entropion surgery on his right eyelid due to his eyelashes and eyelid turning inward resulting in irritation and discomfort. He has made a great recovery and is feeling great!

Sugar is a 1-year-old spayed female Pit mix who is the best girl that can’t wait to be your best friend. She is outgoing and very treat motivated so training should be a breeze. She has been around kids and knows her commands. She has previously lived with other dogs but has had issues with dogs that are outside of her family.

Stop in to Midlands Humane Society on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can view our available pets online by visiting midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. With any questions regarding Discs for Dogs, please contact Mariah at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org.