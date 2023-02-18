The Professional Disc Golf Association says disc golf is a healthy, inexpensive, recreational activity that provides upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise, and mental stimulation.

So, what exactly is disc golf? Think of it as golf without the balls and clubs, and instead players use a flying disk, like a Frisbee. The rules are the same: complete each hole in the fewest throws.

You may be wondering, what does this have to do with the Midlands Humane Society? Each year, members of the Leadership Council Bluffs program must complete a community service project as part of their course. This year, five participants — Amy Brown, Jonathan Holland, Matt Mancuso, Sara Starr, and Shanna Stofer — from Leadership Council Bluffs Cohort 35 have chosen to throw an event and raise funds and awareness for Midlands Humane Society.

Discs for Dogs, a disc golf tournament, is their way of completing the project and giving back to the community.

When asked why MHS was chosen for this fundraiser, Sara Starr said, “When we were thinking about how our leadership group could impact our community, we started thinking about the things that bring us happiness – and most everyone has a pet. Around that time, one of our team members visited the shelter. That’s when we learned of MHS’ work and how they were branching out with new veterinarian services and we wondered, how can we help?”

Discs for Dogs is being held on Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m.with a rainout day scheduled for Sunday, May 7.

Registration and check in opens at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event, and registration is now also available online at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or by searching the Discs for Dogs event page on Facebook.

All skill levels are welcomed, and a disc golf introduction class the morning of the event is available to sign up for at time of registration.

Thanks to our gracious course sponsor, Iowa Western Community College, Discs for Dogs will be at the Treasure Cove Disc Golf Course located at 2700 College Road in Council Bluffs.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. If you are interested, contact Sara Starr at sstarr@kinseth.com or 712-329-1991.

We hope you’ll join us for a beautiful morning of disc golf and enjoy fun for the whole family while benefiting the animals at the Midlands Humane Society awaiting their turn to find a family of their own.

MHS Pets of the Week: Bentley is a 3-year-old neutered male Cattle Dog mix who loves nothing more than attention and treats. He has been around other dogs, cats, and children and we think he would make a great addition to most any home. He will need plenty of exercise to keep him busy and staying out of trouble.

Dinny is a 2.5-year-old spayed female Lab mix who has a happy go lucky personality and just wants to play and have fun. She is a high energy girl who is motivated for training with lots of yummy treats and will need an owner who can prioritize her basic obedience and enrichment. She should acclimate well in most any home.

Walter is a 6-year-old neutered male Boxer mix who came to MHS as a stray. Don’t let his greying face fool you, he still loves going out for his daily walks and getting in a little playtime with our staff and volunteers. He is a big love bug who can’t wait to cuddle up next to you on the couch.

Calf is a 10-month-old neutered male American Bulldog/Pit mix who came to MHS as a stray. He got his name because he is a miniature version of our other adoptable dog, Cow. He is a very rambunctious boy who is ready to run, bounce, and play all day long with his new family. He will need plenty of ways to stay mentally and physically stimulated to make him a successful dog in his new home.

You can visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from 12pm-6pm to check out our available animals or take a look online at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.