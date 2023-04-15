The countdown is on to the 15th Annual Midlands Humane Society Gala! MHS’ biggest fundraiser of the year is a fun filled, all-ages event, which showcases and helps thousands of animals in our community.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12 with a social hour where guests can browse hundreds of silent auction items, purchase beautiful spring flowers, buy a bottle of wine from the Wine Pull and interact with the greeter dogs and even adoptable pets from the humane society, all while sipping on a tasty beverage. We are pleased to announce the return of the “Golden Tickets”, game of luck that provides you a chance to win one of the live auction items, which range in price from several hundred to several thousand dollars. For just $50 (the cost of one Golden Ticket), the winner gets to choose from any of the Live Auction offerings, which could be a trip or a variety of special activities and excursions.

Social hour is followed by a delicious dinner buffet with a menu that will suit most every palate. An entertaining emcee will keep the activities rolling with a heartwarming program. Guests will enjoy a well thought out, poignant video, which gives insight into many of the lives we have touched over the past year. An upbeat auctioneer will bring excitement during the Live Auction. To cap off the evening, guests will be treated to an animal fashion show where dogs and their owners get to strut their stuff down the runway. Our goal at this event is to educate, inspire and encourage all guests to become a Humane Hero! All proceeds go toward helping the animals at the Midlands Humane Society all year long.

Individual tickets are $65, a table of 10 is $600 and there are sponsorship opportunities ranging from $300 to $15,000 with varying levels of recognition at the Gala and beyond. More event information can be found on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or purchase tickets directly at https://one.bidpal.net/mhsgala2023welcome. This event is held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, which is easy to reach right off I-80 and I-29.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Leaf is a 1-year-old spayed female German Shepherd who is a staff favorite due to her friendly, outgoing attitude. She loves to play outside with her toys, and she will make a great adventure buddy.

Brady is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix who is ready to be your best buddy. He can start off shy with new people but warms up with gentle words and yummy treats. He previously lived in a home with children but seemed overwhelmed. A home with adults only or kids in their teens may be best.

Magnus is a 1-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who is a happy go lucky ball of energy. He is an intelligent boy who loves to learn and picks up training quickly, which is great because he needs some work on his basic obedience. Magnus can be a bit weary with fast movements and new people so he will need an owner who is patient with him while he warms up. He is playful and loves a good game of fetch.

Piglet is a 4-year-old spayed female Pit bull mix who is all wiggles and can’t wait to be pet. She is always in a good mood, and we think she should acclimate well to most any home. We recommend a meet and greet with any existing dogs in the family to ensure a good fit. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Stop in on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. at 1020 Railroad Ave., or view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.