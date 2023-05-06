We are less than a week away from the 15th Annual Midlands Humane Society Gala! MHS’ biggest fundraiser of the year is a fun filled, all-ages event which showcases and helps thousands of animals in our community.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12, with a social hour where guests can browse hundreds of silent auction items, purchase beautiful spring flowers, buy a bottle of wine from the Wine Pull and interact with the greeter dogs and even adoptable pets from the humane society, all while sipping on a tasty beverage. We are pleased to announce the return of the “Golden Tickets,” a game of luck that provides you a chance to win one of the live auction items, which range in price from several hundred to several thousand dollars. For just $50 (the cost of one Golden Ticket), the winner gets to choose from any of the Live Auction prizes, which includes a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, or even the opportunity to observe a Council Bluffs Police K-9 Training.

Social hour is followed by a delicious dinner buffet with a menu that will suit most every palate. An entertaining emcee will keep the activities rolling with a heartwarming program. Guests will enjoy a well thought out, poignant video which gives insight into many of the lives we have touched over the past year. An upbeat auctioneer will bring excitement during the Live Auction. To cap off the evening, guests will be treated to an animal fashion show where dogs and their owners get to strut their stuff down the runway. Our goal at this event is to educate, inspire and encourage all guests to become a Humane Hero! All proceeds go toward helping the animals at the Midlands Humane Society all year long.

The silent auction goes live on Monday, May 8, so you don’t have to wait until the event to start your bidding! You do not have to be present at the event to bid on silent auction items, and you can begin browsing for free on Monday by checking out the links on our website or social media pages.

Ready to join in on all the fun? Individual tickets are $65 and a table of 10 is $600. More event information can be found on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or the MHS Facebook page. Purchase tickets directly at https://one.bidpal.net/mhsgala2023welcome. This event is held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, which is easy to reach right off I-80 and I-29.

In celebration of Gala week, all dogs over 1-year-old and over 50 pounds will have an adoption fee of just $50 until Thursday, May 11.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Leia is a 5-year-old spayed female Boxer mix who is hoping it’s her turn to be whisked away to a galaxy far far away … or at least a home where she can be spoiled like the princess she is. She loves going on her daily walk and is very loyal to her person. She will do best in a home without small animals.

Jerry is a 6-month-old neutered male German Shepherd who is an outgoing boy that would love nothing more than a family to run and play with. He is still a puppy and will need work on his socializing and basic obedience to make him a successful adult.

Tianna is a 2-year-old spayed female Pit Bull mix who is a very sweet girl that is ready for anything and everything! She enjoys going for walks just as much as she loves her cuddle sessions. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Jules is a 3-year-old spayed female Poodle mix who is just a happy-go-lucky girl that is excited t be included. She sometimes lets her excitement get the best of her, so she will need someone who can work with her on basic obedience and getting her to calm down by providing physical and mental stimulation.

Visit our available pets on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. MHS will be closed on Friday, May 12, in preparation for the 15th Annual Gala. View our adoptable pets online by visiting the MHS website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.