There is hardly anything more exciting than waking up in the morning knowing that today is the day you will be rescuing a new companion from your local shelter or rescue. Walking through the kennels with all eyes on you can be a joyous but bittersweet moment as you realize you can’t rescue them all, but meeting with a new pet and creating an instant bond is an incredible feeling that can’t be replicated.

When you finally arrive home and introduce your new furry friend to this new environment, you may find that the experience isn’t exactly perfect. They may hide under some furniture, pace the room in an anxious manner or even take the inopportune moment to relieve themselves. It isn’t uncommon for thoughts to run through a new adopter’s head of “am I ready for this commitment?”

While welcoming a new pet into your home can come with some unexpected challenges, there are some things that should be expected before adopting. At MHS, we call this the 3-3-3 rule. The first three days after adoption your new pet may be scared or unsure of their new surroundings, overwhelmed, may have little to no appetite and likely will find a secluded space to decompress. At three weeks you will notice your pet becoming more comfortable in the home; they will be building up trust with you and you will start to see their true personality shine through. Within three months your companion should be fully set in their new routine and has formed a strong bond with you and other members of the family. Of course, every experience is unique but it is a handy concept to keep in mind if you are concerned about your pet acclimating.

It is also important to remember when adopting an animal that MHS does not always have any background information on the pet’s previous living situation. We do the best we can to communicate the needs of an adoptable animal with a potential owner, whether that may be their ability to coexist with other pets or kids, if they have anxiety when left alone or if they are potty trained. When an animal is surrendered by an owner, typically there will be information that can be passed along to new owner. However, when an animal comes to MHS as a stray, identifying their true personalities and behaviors can be difficult. Evaluations are completed to the best of the staff’s abilities for the duration of their stay at the shelter, but we ask adopters to keep in mind that behaviors will likely be different in a home environment than when living in a kennel at the humane society.

The desired outcome is always setting up you and your new pet up for success. MHS’ goal is to provide new owners with as much information, education and tools as possible to ensure that the adopted pet has finally found their forever home. However, we understand there will still be circumstances where an animal just isn’t the right fit and will need to be returned to the shelter for their next chance at finding a family. Having an open, honest conversation about what you are looking for in a new companion helps MHS to identify the best possible fit for your home and lifestyle.

Adopting a new pet is not always a walk in the park, but it sure is nice to have someone to take for a walk in the park.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Arnie is a 4-year-old neutered male German Shepherd who loves his walks, food and people. He is happy to be included and enjoys the company of anyone he meets. Arnie will do best in a home where his owner is home more often than not as he does have some separation anxiety.

Nesta is a 2-year-old spayed female Pit mix who starts off shy with new people and will need a patient owner who will give her time to acclimate. She is a sweetheart who will warm up to you with some soft words and yummy treats. She has successfully lived with other dogs. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Ruckus is a 1-year-old neutered male Eurohound who is full of energy and can’t wait to be your next adventure buddy. Ruckus will need an active home who can keep him both physically and mentally stimulated to keep him out of trouble. He will need help from his new family on some of his manners and basic obedience.

Walter is a 6-year-old neutered male Boxer mix who may be grey in the face but still loves to go out for his daily walks with volunteers. He loves getting and giving attention and will be a great companion.

Visit our adoptable animals Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org.