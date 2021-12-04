MHS: ‘Tis the season for end of the year festivities at Midlands Humane Society

The hustle and bustle is felt everywhere. From shopping to running errands, cooking, cleaning, and decorating, our days are filled with activity from morning to night. While it seems that activity at an animal shelter never slows down, the holidays bring even more occasions for excitement with all that needs to get done as the year wraps up.

We are excited to announce our goal for our Midlands Humane Society year-end fundraiser, known as “Bark Friday.” This five-week fundraising platform allows much needed dollars for MHS to continue its important work in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Our goal for 2021 is to raise $40,000, which will be used to match an additional $40,000 provided by a very generous anonymous donor. This way, each dollar is matched which will hopefully raise an astounding $80,000 used to help hundreds of animals in our care.

Costs for many of the procedures, surgeries, vaccines and tests have increased, which impacts the budget we have to save these precious animals. Will you help us meet our match? Every dollar is doubled (up to $40,000) — so your $5 gift becomes $10, $25 becomes $50 and $250 becomes $500. Working together with our amazing community keeps pets safe and happy and fulfills the lives of so many families who are looking to have a pet join their household.