MHS: ‘Tis the season for end of the year festivities at Midlands Humane Society

The hustle and bustle is felt everywhere. From shopping to running errands, cooking, cleaning, and decorating, our days are filled with activity from morning to night. While it seems that activity at an animal shelter never slows down, the holidays bring even more occasions for excitement with all that needs to get done as the year wraps up.
We are excited to announce our goal for our Midlands Humane Society year-end fundraiser, known as “Bark Friday.” This five-week fundraising platform allows much needed dollars for MHS to continue its important work in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Our goal for 2021 is to raise $40,000, which will be used to match an additional $40,000 provided by a very generous anonymous donor. This way, each dollar is matched which will hopefully raise an astounding $80,000 used to help hundreds of animals in our care.
Costs for many of the procedures, surgeries, vaccines and tests have increased, which impacts the budget we have to save these precious animals. Will you help us meet our match? Every dollar is doubled (up to $40,000) — so your $5 gift becomes $10, $25 becomes $50 and $250 becomes $500. Working together with our amazing community keeps pets safe and happy and fulfills the lives of so many families who are looking to have a pet join their household.
December means that it’s also time for our annual “Giving Tree.” This specially decorated tree is located in our main lobby and features ornaments highlighting items needed most at the animal shelter. This is a great way for all ages to get in the giving spirit and donate products like pet food and treats, cleaning items, collars and leashes, enrichment items, cat litter, toys, office materials, and even some bigger things like a vacuum, new mop heads, or step stools.
So how does it work? Simply stop by MHS, grab an ornament off the tree, and bring your gift back to MHS by the end of December. If you would like a donation receipt, one can be issued at the time of drop off.
We are thrilled once again to participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event from Monday through Dec. 11. During this special time, adoptable cats over 1 year of age and select adult dogs will have an adoption fee of just $25. All pets who are part of this promotion will be clearly marked on their kennels or cage cards. Our holiday wish is that more pets can enjoy the love and warmth that a home of their own will provide.
Applications for adoption are still required and all applicants must be approved prior to adopting a pet. As with any adoption, we encourage those interested in bringing home a pet, to fully think through the best pet for your home, yard, and lifestyle. Pets are a commitment — emotionally, physically, and financially — so please be prepared for all the various scenarios that may arise.
Pets of the Week are brought to you by Linda & Ed Kemp, John & Leslie Southard, Gale & Judy Wickersham and Hy-Vee:
Simba is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS as a stray at the beginning of November and is a beautiful buff colored cat.
Abu is a 7-year-old neutered male Yorkie mix, who is a happy boy and loves his people. He does take a little time to feel comfortable with new people and would do best in a quiet home.
Izzie is a lovely 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair tuxedo kitty. She is a playful and talkative girl looking for a home with a patient owner who can give her some independence when she asks for it. Due to this, children in the home should be closer in their teens. She has previously lived with other cats but was bullied by them, so she may love being the solo feline.
Kingsley is a very sweet, 4-year-old male who loves treats and plays hard! He would do well in a home with older children due to his size. He is currently being treated for heart worms, and as a result will require additional testing to monitor his heart function. He does needs to be adopted outside of Council Bluffs city limits due to breed restrictions.
If you would like to meet any of these pets or their amazing friends, visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.