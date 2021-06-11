MHS: Use caution when walking your dog this summer on hot pavement

School is out and the sun is shining. City and neighborhood pools are open, and everyone just wants to play -- including your dog! But you need to take some precautions when headed out for fun in the sun.

Simple activities, even just walking around your block, require planning and special consideration. Of special note is walking your dog on hot pavement. We see it almost every day -- dog owners not taking heed and checking the temperature before heading out for their daily stroll. Don’t get us wrong, we love that dog owners are treating their pets as members of the family and engaging with them on many levels, but too many are not being careful to prevent injury to their dogs.

How does one know when the ground is too hot to walk upon? Following the air temperature is not a good indicator, as the pavement temperature is very different and much, much hotter. One easy step to follow is the 10 Second Rule, which is a simple way to tell whether or not the pavement is too hot for your dog to walk on. Just place your bare hand (maybe even the back of your hand) on the cement and try to hold it there for 10 seconds. If it is too hot for you to keep your hand on for just 10 seconds or less, then it is too hot for your dog to walk on.