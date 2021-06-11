MHS: Use caution when walking your dog this summer on hot pavement

School is out and the sun is shining. City and neighborhood pools are open, and everyone just wants to play -- including your dog! But you need to take some precautions when headed out for fun in the sun.
Simple activities, even just walking around your block, require planning and special consideration. Of special note is walking your dog on hot pavement. We see it almost every day -- dog owners not taking heed and checking the temperature before heading out for their daily stroll. Don’t get us wrong, we love that dog owners are treating their pets as members of the family and engaging with them on many levels, but too many are not being careful to prevent injury to their dogs.
How does one know when the ground is too hot to walk upon? Following the air temperature is not a good indicator, as the pavement temperature is very different and much, much hotter. One easy step to follow is the 10 Second Rule, which is a simple way to tell whether or not the pavement is too hot for your dog to walk on. Just place your bare hand (maybe even the back of your hand) on the cement and try to hold it there for 10 seconds. If it is too hot for you to keep your hand on for just 10 seconds or less, then it is too hot for your dog to walk on.
Here are some interesting figures: If the outside temperature is a pleasant 77 degrees, asphalt can still reach a staggering 125 degrees. This can rise to 143 degrees when the mercury hits 87 degrees.
It’s worth bearing in mind that an egg can fry in five minutes at 131 degrees and skin destruction can occur in one minute at 125 degrees. So, in just 60 seconds (while on pavement that measures 125 degrees), a dog's paws can burn.
Some other tips to follow to keep your dog safe during the hot season is to stay on natural grass and walk early in the morning or late in the evening when surfaces are cooler. And if your dog will tolerate them, you could invest in a pair of booties to help avoid burning paws, especially if you have to walk when the temperature is high or your schedule doesn’t allow for early morning or evening walks.
Paw wax is another alternative to a dog wearing shoes or boots. This special wax is applied to a dog's paw pads before walking and dries in seconds to provide a protective barrier. Most paw waxes only need to be applied every few days or weekly and are non-toxic in case your dog licks its feet.
Natural grass or dirt surfaces are good options for your dog to walk on. These surfaces do not heat up as much as the hard pavement and are typically safe to walk on.
If there is no grass nearby, consider swimming in a pond or lake, going on a "walk" inside the house, playing in your lawn, going to a dog park or spending some time at doggie daycare. Be aware of sunburn on your dog, as they can be affected by harsh sunlight just like humans. Dogs with light fur and pink skin are most at risk. Owners can apply a dog-friendly sunscreen to areas where their fur is thin, and ears can be very susceptible to sun damage.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Petersen Law PLLC: Macie is a 3-year-old spayed female German Shepherd. She is a sweet girl who loves attention! She would do best with kids over age 8.
She does need some work on potty training but should do well with a consistent schedule and patience. She has not done well interacting with other dogs in the past, so would do best as an only dog.
Opie is a 1-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix. This sweet guy is nervous at first, but once he warms up loves to give hugs. Since he can be nervous, we recommend kids over age 12.
He should not be placed in an apartment, as he will do better in a home setting. Opie would prefer to be the only dog as he is dog reactive during meet and greets at the shelter.
Opie must be adopted outside CB city limits due the breed ban.
Mystery is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair and Cassie is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic longhair.
You can read these pets’ full profiles and see all their friends at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.
We are open noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. MHS is closed to the public on the third Wednesday each month. Appointments are not required to stop by.