This past week, Midlands Humane Society and thousands of nonprofit organizations around the country have been celebrating National Volunteer Week. National Volunteer Week takes place the third week of April and is a time to recognize, thank and spotlight individuals who donate their time, talent, voice and heart to the causes that they care deeply about. MHS is deeply fortunate to have a volunteer team of compassionate animal lovers who work every day towards finding homeless pets their happily ever after.

So far in 2023, nearly 2,000 hours of service have been donated by volunteers to the humane society. This includes individual, group and community service volunteers. According to Share Iowa, the estimated national value of volunteers is $30 per hour. The breakdown for that at MHS would be $57,420 worth of volunteer hours this January through April. The projected worth through 2023 would be a total of $172,260 — wow, what a number! As a nonprofit organization it would be nearly impossible to allocate those funds to staffing needs.

The almost 2,000 service hours this year are a culmination of various volunteer roles. We are excited to continue creating additional opportunities for volunteers in the future. An example of this expansion is the addition of two medical volunteers. One of these volunteers, Dr. Corey Miciunas, has been on our team since November 2022. As a recent veterinary school graduate, his additional knowledge and expertise is essential when we have surgery-heavy days. Since we never know what animals will come through our door, his interest in exotics has proven valuable when we get oddball surrenders or strays. Since November, Dr. Miciunas has completed 43 hours of service. Our other medical volunteer, Brooklyn Smith, has been instrumental to the team. Brooklyn is a senior at Lewis Central and is pursuing a career in veterinary medicine as a vet technician. We have been working with her to provide both hands-on and observational time during her shifts to prepare her for future schooling.

Another new role we have begun offering to volunteers is photography. All available animals are posted on our website so potential adopters can see if there is anyone they would like to welcome into their home. Having high-quality images full of personality helps adopters gauge whether an animal is a good fit for their home. You can see these new and improved images on our website, Facebook and Instagram page.

While we are excited to have these new opportunities for volunteers, we also have many regular shifts including dog walking, cat care, general cleaning and enrichment team that still need more volunteer help! Whatever skillset you have, you can be sure that we can find a role for you on our volunteer team! To maximize the experience for volunteers and our animals, we ask that volunteers can commit to six hours of volunteering per month for a minimum of six months, have access to a computer or phone for onboarding, scheduling and communications, and is at least 13 years of age.

Thank you so much to our volunteer team for the hard work and dedication you bring to the animal shelter every day of the week. Saving so many lives would not be possible without your compassion and willingness to do whatever is necessary for the animals. We are so grateful for your support!

MHS Pets of the Week:

Gideon is a 5-year-old neutered male Pomsky who we think looks just like an arctic fox! He is a sweet little guy who enjoys cuddling in your lap and soaking up all the attention. He can be nervous when meeting new people but warms up quickly.

Fable is a 2-year-old spayed female Lab mix who has really nailed down her puppy dog eyes. She is full of energy and would love to be your walking or running buddy and loves to romp around and play with her toys outside. She is very intelligent and will benefit from continued training.

Belle is a 2-year-old spayed female Pit mix who loves everyone that she meets. She has successfully lived with children and other dogs, but we recommend a meet and greet with existing dogs to ensure it is a good fit for everyone.

Ranger is a 5-year-old neutered male Australian Cattle Dog mix who lives up to his breed. He is protective of those he loves and his favorite things in life are people, food and lots of attention.

Visit our adoptable pets in person on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. View our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.