We are just a couple short months away from the Midlands Humane Society 15th Annual Gala and we want to make sure you know how to join in on all the fun. This gathering of animal lovers fundraising for the thousands of animals that come through MHS’ doors each year is an event that you don’t want to miss out on!

For 2023, the MHS Gala theme is “Loving animals is in our DNA.” We believe that the compassion, love and the need to protect companion animals is something that you are born with. No matter when or where you were born and raised, if you are an animal lover, there has probably been a furry friend of yours that has made a significant impact on your life and that experience is shared by many.

We invite you to the Mid-America Center on Friday, May 13 for a pawsitively purrfect night celebrating the animals we so deeply care for and fundraising for those still waiting for their turn at a forever family. The evening starts off at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner and a program at 6:30 p.m. As in prior year’s we will have amazing silent and live auction items to bid on, flower sales, a wine pull, a heartwarming video, speakers and of course an animal fashion show.

Tickets are now available for purchase on the Midlands Humane Society website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or by going to one.bidpal.net/mhsgala2023/welcome.

MHS is seeking sponsors for this event. There are seven levels of sponsorships, including Presenting Paw Sponsor, Diamond Paw Sponsor, Gold Paw Sponsor, Silver Paw Sponsor, Bronze Paw Sponsor, Patrion and Champion level sponsors. These sponsorships offer anywhere from two seats to two tables of 10 seats, along with varying levels of recognition. MHS Gala sponsorships are an excellent way to show others you support helping the homeless animals in our community waiting to find their happily ever after.

If you would like to support the Gala or future events by donating new items for our silent auction, we are currently seeking items for the following categories: Dining & Entertainment, His/Hers, Home & Garden, and Pets. All donations are tax deductible and funds raised go toward the animals at MHS. Items can be dropped off or mailed to MHS at 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 during business hours. For any questions on sponsorships or auction donations, contact Mariah Garcia at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2264.

Stay tuned for more information on the Gala in the coming weeks!

MHS Pets of the Week:

Miracle is a 7-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix who came to MHS with severe skin allergies. She had significant hair loss upon arrival but after several weeks of treatments she has made incredible improvements! She is very intelligent and knows several tricks including sit, speak and dance. Although sometimes she gets sit and speak a little bit confused. She is very happy go lucky and will make a great companion.

Dewey is a 4-year-old neutered male Australian Shepherd mix who is a pretty shy guy that wants nothing more than to play with his new best friend. He is a bit unsure of the world around him so he needs a patient owner who will help build confidence with his surroundings.

Tsunami is a 1-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix who is a big ball of energy that can’t wait to have a big yard of his own to run and play. He can be a bit timid upon introduction to new people, so we recommend a home without any young children. He must be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Tank is an 8-year-old neutered male Lab mix who may be a bit grey in the face but that shouldn’t fool you. He is still bursting with energy and can’t wait to go with you on all your adventures! He has successfully lived with another dog and will be great for a family looking to adopt an older gentleman.

MHS’ St. Pawtrick’s Day adoption special ends today at 5 p.m. During this special, all dogs over 50 pounds and over 1 year old have a name your price adoption fee. All dogs that this special applies to will have a heart next to their online profiles. For more information check out our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or stop in Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.