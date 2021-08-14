Midlands: Bissell Pet Foundation announces emergency “Empty the Shelters” event

Meet Shirley. The way to this girl’s heart is through food. She can be a bit nervous with new people but lots of treats along with a little relationship building and her true goofy self comes out. She is a 5-year-old Siberian Husky Mix who came to us as a stray. She does have an eye condition called Cherry Eye which she had surgery on and is doing much better, but still has some healing to do.

She will need a home that will dedicate time to keep her physically and mentally stimulated through puzzle games, hiking, playing fetch, training sessions, and anything else to keep her busy.

Rose is an adult domestic shorthair mix wearing a blue-grey coat. She is affectionate and gentle, while still being independent.

Come visit these pets and all their friends!

Don’t forget to register your vehicle for the fourth Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show at motosho.com or stop in to MHS to register in person. You can also simply come as a guest and enjoy all the activities. There will be live music, food and drink specials with McCoy’s Bar & Grill, raffle prizes, silent auction items and amazing cars.

A shuttle will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with overflow parking to the event at East Side Christian Church, 331 Bennett Avenue, which is right down the hill from the event location. If you have questions, please contact me at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.