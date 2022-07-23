Midlands Humane Society: A modern cowboy’s best friend is the working dog

Today is the National Day of the Cowboy, declared in 2005 to be celebrated on the fourth Saturday of July each year to honor the legacies of the hard-working cowboys who pioneered the Wild West.

I think we can all picture the roping and riding on horseback, herding cattle under the hot sun and finishing the day under the starry sky by the campfire. Nowadays, instead of saloons and gun slinging, what may come to mind is a farmer perched atop their John Deere in a pair of overalls plowing the field, or a skilled equestrian rounding up the cattle in the pasture to bring them in to the barn for the night.

Of the many things modern cowboys have in common with their ancestor’s trail blazing the American West, is that they recognized the benefits of having a canine companion to take some of the work load off their shoulders. Some ways that dogs helped in the past, and continue to do so this day, are by hunting, herding, guarding livestock and protecting supplies from vermin.

Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, Great Pyrenees, and Jack Russell Terriers are just some of the breeds that ranchers and farmers gravitate towards in helping them with their everyday tasks. Border Collies and Aussies are known for their high intelligence and agility and can round up large herds of cattle or sheep with just a quick command from their handlers. Great Pyrenees look like big fluffy polar bears who lazily guard their herd or flock and when there is an immediate threat, they become fierce protectors. Fiery and energetic Jack Russell Terriers are the perfect pocket size hunters, flushing barns and warehouses of vermin that may destroy valuable resources and inventory. These types of dogs are usually labeled as “working dogs” and they need to be kept physically and mentally stimulated due to their high drive.

Sometimes these breeds are purchased or adopted due to their looks and intelligence without the owners researching the physical and mental needs of the breeds, and unfortunately, many end up in shelters or rescues. Typically, they need a lot of space to run and handlers who prioritize their training and enrichment. When working dogs are left to their own devices, they can sometimes show unwanted behaviors like chewing up your favorite shoes or the trim around your door, ruffling through the trash to find your takeout leftovers, or trying to dig a hole in your couch cushion. Many times, the cause for these behaviors is a simple answer: boredom. If you don’t have a large herd of sheep in your backyard that need to be taken to the pasture for grazing, try agility courses for your high stamina pup. If you have a terrier that has a high prey drive who pays too much attention to your hamsters and guinea pigs, sign them up for a rat/mouse search and find a class that is held locally. While it is not necessary to be a roping and riding cowboy on hundreds of acres to own one of these working dogs, it is necessary to do plenty of research on their physical and mental needs before bringing one into your family.

MHS Pets of the Week: Scruffy is a 4-year-old female Jack Russell Terrier mix that will make a wonderful snuggle buddy for an owner with a quiet home. She is nervous around rambunctious kids, so older children or an adult-only home is her preference. Sabbath is an 11-year-old Boxer mix who is ready to spend his retirement napping next to you on your couch while you watch your favorite shows or read a book. This loveable senior has successfully lived with other animals and children. Due to his age, he would prefer a more laid-back home with owners who won’t disturb his beauty sleep. Please note, senior animals require more frequent veterinary visits to keep them happy and comfortable. Tyson is a 2-year-old Boxer mix who would make a wonderful adventure buddy for an active owner. He is looking for someone who will prioritize his training on basic obedience and manners, the good news is he is very treat motivated and is happy to please. Marley is a 3-year-old Lab and is a high energy guy who is ready to be your next adventure buddy! He can be shy when he first meets someone, but once he warms up, he just wants to run and play. He has lived with other animals but may prefer to be the only dog in the home. See all of our available animals online at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or stop in to MHS on Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays noon to 6 p.m.