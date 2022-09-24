Midlands Humane Society: Adoption special happening now at MHS

The hustle and bustle of summer vacation is over, but MHS is still as busy as ever. Midlands Humane Society serves the majority of Pottawattamie County and both strays and surrenders are brought in each day needing food, shelter and medical care. In August alone 136 dogs, 178 cats and 22 small animals came through the doors of the humane society and since mid-July roughly 300 pets have been spayed or neutered … and there is no slowing down anytime soon! With the increased intakes and dwindling kennel space, MHS is offering an adoption special in hopes of finding these deserving animals their second chance at a forever home. That means now is the perfect time to find a cuddle buddy to curl up with on the couch to binge watch your favorite spooky movies or TV shows with.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Dvorak Law Group, LLC: Arlene is a 2-year-old female Catahoula mix who is very smart and absolutely loves to learn, especially when treats are involved. She is looking for an owner who can prioritize her basic training. She is a high energy girl who would love to join you on your morning run or hikes. Queen is a 4-year-old female Pitbull mix who would love to be the Queen of your castle. She would do best as the only animal in the home and promises to make up for it by being your very best friend. She thrives on attention and getting all the snacks. Griffin is a 5-year-old male German Shepherd mix who is full of energy and loves everyone that he meets. After arriving at MHS, Griffin tested positive for heartworm. He is currently undergoing treatment and any adopter will need to have the ability to transport him to and from MHS to finish those treatments until he is cleared. Please make sure you research heartworm prior to adopting. On a personal note, I adopted a heartworm positive dog from MHS five years ago and he is the best companion I could have ever asked for. Blue is a 6-year-old male Pitbull who simply loves to be loved. His favorite pastimes include getting belly scratches, giving kisses and impressing you with his cool tricks. He has successfully lived with children and other dogs. All dogs mentioned are part of the ongoing adoption special and can be adopted for a reduced fee of $50. If you are not in a spot to adopt yourself, please feel free to share this news with friends, family, or coworkers who may be interested in welcoming a new pet into their home.