Midlands Humane Society: Annual gala is sure to be a great time

There’s just two weeks until we celebrate all things animal at the 14th Annual Midlands Humane Society Gala. This year’s theme is “Adoption & Adventure Go Hand in Paw,” and the event is set for Friday, May 13 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.

The social hour provides time to interact with greeter animals, check out the fantastic deals at the silent auction tables, learn about the live auction offerings, buy a bottle of wine from the wine pull, purchase a plant for your spring/summer garden and enjoy a tasty beverage.

We are pleased to announce the return of “Golden Tickets” to the 2022 Gala. In case you missed it, a “Golden Ticket” provides a 1 in 100 chance to win any one of the prizes on the live auction, which range in price from several hundred to several thousand dollars. For just $50 (the cost of one Golden Ticket) the winner gets to select any of the live auction offerings, which could be a fantastic trip or a variety of special activities and excursions. New this year, we will also offer up for bid an exquisite paw shaped diamond necklace. The winning bidder can adorn themself in elegance while show-casing their love for animals. This necklace is a must-have, one of a kind, hand-made custom design diamond pendant, micro pave set with 70 round brilliant cut diamonds, 1.98 total carat weight, set in 14 karat white gold, and color G/H and Clarity SI1/VS2. It was custom made by private jeweler, Mark Edward Schmelzer from Omaha.

The necklace comes with an appraisal dated March 8 of this year and is so beautiful. Even if you can’t join us in person, you can still join in the action by registering for free by texting Mhsgala2022 to 243-725 or via the event website https://one.bidpal.net/mhsgala2022/welcome. This will allow you to bid on items from the comfort of your couch, help support Fashion Show contestants as they raise money for MHS and simply donate to help animals in need. Items will be available to view one week prior to the Gala.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Gala 2022 Silver Paw Sponsors: Ed & Linda Kemp, John & Leslie Bruno, Gale and Ludy Wickersham and Hy-Vee: Bruno is an 18-month-old neutered male German shepherd mix. He is a smart boy who is looking for a breed-experienced owner who can help him excel. He needs a home that makes sure he gets regular exercise as he does not like to be bored.

He knows some of his basic commands but loves to learn and is food motivated so training should be easy! It would awesome if he had someone to work with him on his obedience. He has never been around small children, so we do recommend a home with kids over 12 years of age.

Fred Astaire is a 12-year-old neutered male Maltese/poodle mix. This dapper older gentleman is so sweet and loves to get scratches and attention.

He is bonded with his friend Ginger Rogers, an 8-year-old spayed female Papillion/Chihuahua Mix. Ginger can be a bit shy on introduction but is sweet girl as she gets to know you. She gains confidence due to her friend, Fred by her side.

These two would love to come join your family together! Keep in mind, these are senior dogs, and they may require more medical care as they age but they are still full of pep and love.

Runt Runt is a 9-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is a staff and volunteer favorite because she is a super sweet gal looking for someone to help her get her summer body. Runt Runt was surrendered on April 9 after being an outside cat her whole life. She does have some issues with her eyes, as they produce excess discharge. This is being treated here at the shelter and her eyes already look so much better.

Please check out all the adoptable animals on our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org. Make sure you don’t get caught sleeping and forget to reserve your seat for the Midlands Humane Society Annual Gala. While on our website looking for amazing pets, you can easily learn more about the Gala and get your tickets or even a whole table! Sponsorships are still available. If you would like more information, please contact me at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.