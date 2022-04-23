Midlands Humane Society: Being a good pet parent takes time, patience, money, and lots of love

While it might not be a well-known holiday and it doesn’t get the attention of Mother’s and Father’s Day, National Pet Parent’s Day is also important.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t have pets or children and pets combined. Many of us with pets spend a great deal of time and resources making sure they are happy and healthy, which is exactly what pet owners should do. National Pet Parents Day is celebrated the last Sunday in April (April 24 in 2022) and was acknowledged by Veterinary Pet Insurance as a way to celebrate responsible pet parents and their furry children.

According to nationaltoday.com, pet parents have existed almost as long as our species. The earliest pets were domesticated wolves around 10,000 B.C. Early humans found that wolf cubs separated from their mothers and trained would make great companions, and the notion of selective breeding and pet-keeping was born. While some cultures enjoyed the companionship of dogs, others preferred cats, even going as far as to revere them and consider them spiritual.

There was another rise in pet ownership around 6000 B.C. when humans transitioned from hunting and gathering to farming. It was around this time that there is evidence of working dogs living on farms with other domesticated livestock, while cats caught rodents and lived symbiotically with the other animals. Though pet ownership was not exactly as we know it today, the end of our hunter/gatherer nomadic period was a huge step forward for the practice. The earliest indication of pets being fashionable companions was in the 13th and 14th centuries. Noble gentlemen found dogs useful for hunting, falcons were kept as pets and ladies began to enjoy having lapdogs inside. Beyond simply being helpful, pets grew to become a status symbol in this era.

The Victorian Era (19th Century) mirrored the 13th century in terms of pet-keeping. Again, pets were a status symbol for wealthy lords and ladies to take on their hunting expeditions and keep on their laps while they read. Some consider this the first era of modern pet-keeping, as it wasn’t until the 1800s that those outside of the upper classes became pet owners, too.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic & Sherry G. Bills-Taylor: Castiel is a 10-month-old neutered male Chihuahua/pug Mix. He is the sweetest boy who is looking for a special home that can help him manage his special needs, as has been diagnosed with Megaesophagus (ME). This is a defect in which the esophagus is enlarged and not working properly to move his food into his stomach.

We have worked with our local veterinarian and Castiel has gained weight and looks and feels so much better than he did at arrival. His new family MUST be well informed on his care as he needs all his meals given in an upright position and must stay in that position after eating for 15-20 minutes. He is on a few medications to help aid with his digestive issues also. ME is a lifelong issue that can be medically managed by working with your DVM and doing research will help his adopter and Castiel enjoy a happy life together!

Outside of his medical diagnosis, Castiel is a crazy, happy puppy that just wants to play and be loved!

Harley is a 9-month-old spayed female German shepherd mix. She is the sweetest girl who is full of energy and ready to play! She needs a home with no cats as she gets a little too excited with them. Harley has done well with kids and other dogs and is ready to join her new home.

Finnley is an 11-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Finnley is a very friendly young gentleman. He was surrendered to MHS on March 15 and has a history of UTIs and bladder stones, so potential adopters will need to monitor his health. He has a special diet to help prevent further issues.

Peppo is a 4-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Peppo is a sweet guy looking for an easy-going home to hang out be cuddled. He arrived at MHS as a stray found by animal control.

You can see all the adoptable pets at www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.