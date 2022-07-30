Midlands Humane Society: Celebrate Dogust 1st, the universal birthday for rescue dogs

Adopting a dog from the shelter comes with many joys: a new snuggle buddy for those movie nights on the couch, a partner to take with you on your morning run and, of course, pure unconditional love. However, bringing a new pet into your home comes with many new mysteries as well. You may not know if your new companion has lived with other animals or children in the past, what their name might have been, when they were born or even how old they really are. While some of these mysteries may not be important to some, finding a way to celebrate some of the unknowns brought upon by adoption has seen an uptick in popularity in the recent years.

Many owners of rescue animals like to celebrate their pet’s “Gotcha Day,” the day they welcomed their new furry friend into the family, but did you know that you can also celebrate their birthdays, even if you have no idea what date that technically falls on? Aug. 1, also known as Dogust 1st, has been deemed the universal birthday for rescue dogs since 2008, thanks to the North Shore Animal League America who wanted to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs in shelters across the country waiting for their new home.

If you have a rescue dog at home, you may now be thinking “I only have two days to plan my dog’s birthday party!” While some like to prepare grandiose celebrations for their pampered pups, don’t fret if that’s not in your budget or if you are in a time crunch. Some ways you can celebrate your beloved dog are taking them to their favorite pet store and letting them pick out a brand-new toy, baking some homemade dog treats, inviting some of their doggy friends over for a playdate or even just grabbing an extra cheeseburger at the drive thru on your way home (just make sure to exclude the onions). However you choose to celebrate, thank you for providing the second chance that these dogs deserve in having a happy, loving home with a family that cares for them. From all of us at MHS to the dogs adopted from our shelter and beyond, Happy Dogust 1st! We wish you many years of tail wags and wet kisses.

Speaking of Aug. 1, Monday is the last day to get a free T-shirt with your car registration for our fifth annual Wags & Wheels Car Show being held on Sunday, Aug. 28 at McCoy’s/Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs from noon to 4 p.m. Pre-register now on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org or stop in to see us in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. weekdays.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by American National Bank: Sophia Rose is a 2-year-old Italian Greyhound mix that arrived at MHS very shy and timid. She has come out of her shell a lot thanks to the volunteers and staff working with her, but she still needs an owner who can be patient with her while she acclimates. She is high energy and would love a big yard to burn off her zoomies. Sadie is a 6-year-old Lab mix who is looking for a relaxed home where she can nap in peace after taking a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood. Oliver is a 7-month-old German Shepherd/Heeler mix who is super fun and outgoing, looking for lots of room to play at his new home. He is a sensitive guy who has some separation anxiety and would do best with owners who are home regularly or a friend to play with. Archie is a 3-year-old German Shepherd/Boxer mix who we affectionately call an “onion dog”. He has a few sassy behaviors you must get through to see his sweet side, but he will make a great companion for a patient owner.