Midlands Humane Society: Celebrate Responsible Dog Ownership Day

The third Saturday in September is observed as Responsible Dog Ownership Day; a day to stop and think about the commitments owners have made when bringing a new canine companion into the home. Officially launched by the American Kennel Club in 2003, this holiday encourages owners to think about the necessary responsibilities in keeping their dogs healthy and happy.

So, how can you ensure you are being the responsible pet parent you want to be for your pooch? There are a few useful tips to remember when you are caring for your current dog or to keep in your mind while looking for a new addition. Maintaining regularly scheduled veterinarian appointments to ensure your dog is growing properly, getting age-appropriate vaccinations and making sure there are no new health concerns is top priority when owning a dog and setting aside emergency funds for unexpected vet visits should also be considered.

Many breeds of dogs will require regular grooming of their fur to prevent matting and to keep them comfortable. Grooming needs also include nail trims, teeth cleanings, and watching for any skin irritations that may arise. Exercise provides both physical and mental stimulation, improving not only their mobility, but their mental health as well. Burning off energy is important in keeping your furry friends’ undesirable habits at bay like chewing, digging and barking by giving them something fun and exciting to focus on, like chasing their favorite tennis ball or catching a frisbee from the air.

Another way to keep your dog mentally stimulated is by doing regular training sessions and working on basic commands like sit, stay and shake — great ways to give your pet a task that they can accomplish easily. Arguably the easiest way to be a responsible dog owner is to get your pup microchipped. In the instance you are separated from your beloved pet, a microchip implanted in your dog can be scanned by an animal shelter or veterinarian to assist in reuniting you quickly. Midlands Humane Society offers microchipping for only $25, which can be done any time during business hours and appointments are not necessary.

Being a responsible dog owner is essential in keeping a happy, healthy pooch so keep in mind these simple tips as you celebrate Responsible Dog Ownership Day. I wish you many years of tail wags and wet kisses!

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Omaha-Council Bluffs HouseCall Veterinarian: Zeus is a 6-year-old male Weimaraner who would love a big yard to run and play in and maybe a few treats here and there. He has previously lived with children and other dogs but can be selective of his canine pals. Boboddy is a 2-year-old male Rottweiler mix who is full of wiggles. His favorite past time is playing with his toys, and he looks forward to playing fetch in his new home. Atlas is a 6-year-old Husky mix who is full of energy. He is looking for an active owner who can take him on long walks and provide plenty of exercise. He has previously lived with dogs and children but is looking for a home without cats. Duke is a 2-year-old Heeler/Rottweiler mix looking for an experienced owner who can focus on his training to help with his reactivity towards other animals. Due to this, he will need to be the only animal in the home and any children should be in their teens who can help show him the world isn’t so scary. He has done great at the shelter with our experienced dog walkers and will make a good companion for someone willing to put in the time and dedication to his success. Visit our adoptable pets Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. MHS will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 21 for staff meetings.