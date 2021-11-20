Midlands Humane Society: Celebrate 'Senior Pet Month' this November and beyond

They already know the ropes. With age comes experience and senior dogs typically have had plenty of time to learn how to walk on a leash and hone their social skills with pets and people, and they know that potty time is strictly an outdoor affair. As for senior cats, they’re more than a little familiar with the litter box and have long sorted out whether they prefer flying solo or living among fellow felines.

They’ll help you slow down. We live in such a busy world that it can be hard to find time to relax and recharge. Senior pets, on the other hand, seem to understand the importance of taking it easy.

They’ll go easy on the furniture. From shoes to books to furniture and rugs, everything is fair game to a puppy who thinks chewing is an Olympic sport. Luckily, by the time dogs are older and wiser, they’re well past the destructive phase and have outgrown the desire to chew on things they aren’t supposed to.

They need less supervision. Take your eyes off your newly adopted kitten for just a few seconds and they’ll intercept your Zoom at the speed of light. A senior pet, on the other hand, can remain perfectly content while you work in your home office or even while you leave to run errands.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}