Midlands Humane Society: Consider adopting a small animal for Adopt a Guinea Pig Month

Your child has been hinting about wanting a small animal. The options are endless — gerbil, bird, hamster, rat, guinea pig, reptile, fish, rabbit or something else. They land on getting a guinea pig which is great, but where do you start? Where do you get a guinea pig? What kind of enclosure and bedding do they need? What does their diet consist of? Is it better to get two instead of one?

The body dimensions of these little guys is unique, and some may say slightly silly. Guinea pigs have strong, squat bodies with tiny legs, large heads, big eyes and short ears. Their fur varies in texture and color, sometimes being curly, wavy or short and straight. Not to mention they make the cutest little “Meep, meep, meep” sounds and get easily excited by food, dare I say treats!

Let’s delve a little deeper into the history behind this cunning little creature. According to nationaltoday.com, a guinea pig is neither from Guinea nor related to pigs. The name is a mystery, but the critter itself is certainly cute. It is a domesticated rodent from South America, where they were bred as livestock for the household. They are related to a wild species called “cavy,” which still roam around in the grasslands of the Andes.

The uses that guinea pigs have been put to over the centuries have been numerous. The tribes of the Andean region use them as customary gifts, medicine and even as a divine medium. They are depicted in the art of ancient Peruvian tribes. They were introduced to North America and Europe by Spanish, Dutch, and English traders in the 16th century. They became pets in rich households that could afford exotic trade. Even Queen Elizabeth is said to have had one! Guinea pigs have been featured in popular culture as well, starring in children’s tales and Hollywood movies like “Dr. Dolittle.”

Before you head to the pet store to purchase a guinea pig, consider adopting a rescued one instead. At any given time, there are hundreds of available guinea pigs from rescues, and often shelters, across the United States. It’s true that numerous small animals are surrendered to shelters and rescues, or simply abandoned for a variety of reasons. In fact, Midlands Humane Society received hundreds of small animals in 2021, including dozens of rats. It may seem surprising that so many small animals need to be rescued. Surely that is just a thing for larger, unwanted pets like dogs and cats running amuck, right? Wrong.

Keep in mind that many small pets are acquired by children as first-time pets or given as presents from well-intentioned friends or family members. Remember, all pets take time, care, attention and money. It is still the parents’ or caregivers’ responsibility to help manage pets that are meant as their children’s pets. Ensuring they are played with, given medical care, food, clean water and bedding material is crucial. Children easily get bored or tire of pets especially if they think no one else is helping to care for them.

Pay attention to the lessons we are teaching our children when we give up pets for reasons of boredom, they say they don’t like them anymore or don’t have the time to take care of them. Pets should be life-long commitments. While there are valid reasons to surrender a pet, make sure you talk as a family before you surrender them, give them away or worse yet, abandon or simply forget about them in your home and no longer provide food, water, and care.

It’s important to note that no animal is free — even the ones advertised as such. Bedding, food, toys, veterinary visits (office visits, vaccines, medicine, tests and even possibly surgeries), boarding and grooming (if needed) all need to be considered before you bring any animal home. Small animals can be wonderful additions to any home, but please make sure you research their breed, habitat needs, life expectancy, habitat needs and activity levels. If you decide to get a small pet, please check online at rescues or shelter near you to adopt before you shop and help the young people in your life understand the work involved, as well as the benefit of the unconditional love they get from pets in return.

MHS Pets of the Week: We currently have three guinea pigs available for adoption. There are two females, Kentucky Wild Cat and Duke Blue Devil and one male, North Carolina Tar Heel. These names were given in honor of our beloved March Madness basketball teams. MHS also often has guinea pigs available for adoption at the Council Bluffs PetSmart store location. Stop by to see all we have to offer in the world of pocket pets. We are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.