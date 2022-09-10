Midlands Humane Society: Consider spending your free time volunteering with animals

MHS recently introduced you to the new Head Veterinarian, Dr. Farrington, who has already made a multitude of impactful changes since her arrival a few months ago. We are now thrilled to welcome Derek Rollins to the team as the Volunteer & Foster Care Coordinator.

Derek joins MHS after spending time in Colorado at the Foothills Animal Shelter as a customer care representative, working closely with both the public and volunteers. He comes with a great passion for helping both animals and people and brings many exciting ideas on how to help the volunteer program flourish. He has an adopted cat at home named Kimchi and looks forward to bringing Kimchi home a furry friend to play with.

“I look forward to bringing forth my volunteer experience from my time at the Foothills Animal Shelter and to implement new ideas into the program at MHS,” he said. I am immensely enjoying getting to know our current, dedicated volunteers and I am beyond excited to add more rock star volunteers to our roster.”

Volunteers are utilized in all aspects of the daily operations at Midlands Humane Society and are vital in ensuring the animals in our care stay happy and healthy while awaiting adoption. Many volunteers spend their time walking dogs, cleaning cat and dog kennels, and performing necessary general cleaning like doing dishes and laundry. For the animal people who are open to also working with people, volunteers are needed at fundraising events, offsite adoption events in the community, and can even work with the front desk to assist in facilitating adoptions.

So, how do you become a volunteer? The first step will be to attend a general orientation where you will learn more about MHS and the mission of saving animals, more information on available volunteering opportunities, and get a tour of the building. To sign up for an orientation, visit the MHS website at midlandshumanesociety.org and select “new volunteer” under the “how to help” tab. Once orientation is complete and you have submitted your application, you can sign up for any of the available training sessions. When training is complete you can utilize the volunteer schedule to sign up for available shifts that work for you! MHS recommends a minimum of four volunteer hours a month to stay current with the animals and processes in the building.

Volunteers make such a huge, positive impact on the animals’ lives and Midlands Humane Society is extremely grateful to the volunteers who dedicate their time and hearts to the furry friends being cared for every day. We thank our amazing volunteer team and look forward to continuing to grow the program with Derek’s new and innovative ideas. If you have questions about volunteering, please contact Derek at drollins@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2263.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Tracy Hough State Farm: Hank, pictured with Derek, is a male 3-month-old domestic medium hair. When he isn’t rough housing with his littermates, he enjoys taking a nice long nap. Rabbit is a 7-month-old male Beagle/Lab mix who is ready to run and play at his new home. He is a big love bug who thrives on attention and will be a great companion for his new owners. Tito is a 5-year-old male Rottweiler looking for an owner who is experienced with his breed. He is a big guy who would benefit from daily exercise to lose weight to keep him healthy. He has previously lived with children, but would prefer a home with older kids or adults only. Skippy Jon Jones is a 4-year-old male Siamese mix who is as sweet as pie and is ready to find a furever family of his own. Visit our adoptable animals on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. at 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs.