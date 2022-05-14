Midlands Humane Society: Donations and goodwill at the MHS Gala and Do Good Days helps pets in need

Guests had an absolute blast Saturday night at the 14th annual Midlands Humane Society Gala.

The lively conversation and upbeat atmosphere had everyone feeling good. Frankly, how could guests not have an amazing time — especially with all those cute, chunky puppies in the room and the superb welcoming committee of adoptable dogs and “already rescued” pets.

Guests had fun bidding on over 250 silent and live auction items. The hard part was deciding which items they just couldn’t let go! Both tears and laughs flowed as the Gala’s heartwarming video showcased images of rescued pets and their owners enjoying each other’s company.

Who can forget the Animal Fashion Show? Eight contestants joyfully competed over “Best Costume” and “Biggest Money Raiser for MHS.” The cheers and “Aha” moments were contagious, and the evening was filled with reflection on how important pets are in our lives. In short, we want the community to know we appreciate each and every guest, auction item donor, sponsor, donor, and gala committee volunteer for giving us an amazing evening out among the animals! The night of the Gala allows us to experience and reflect on the blessed gift animals are to our lives. Thank you for making the 14th annual Gala such a “pawsome” night.

The fun and storytelling doesn’t have to end; as right around the corner, the Council Bluffs-Omaha community and beyond will find themselves in the middle of “Do Good Days” through SHARE Omaha. SHARE Omaha is a local nonprofit that helps other local nonprofits fulfill their missions by raising support and service, year-round at SHAREomaha.org.

What is Do Good Days? The three-day celebration, from May 17 to May 19 dedicated to meeting the cash needs of nonprofits in our community, as well as volunteerism and item wish lists. All givers in the metro area can join in the fun. At SHAREomaha.org, you can support nonprofits serving an eight-county region: Pottawattamie, Harrison, and Mills Counties in Iowa and Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties in Nebraska. There is a $1 minimum gift to donate, and donations are processed by PayPal, which charges a low transaction fee for nonprofit accounts, approx. 1.99% plus $0.49, and donors may choose to cover this fee rather than the organization paying it. SHARE Omaha does not take an additional fee.

MHS Pets of the Week: Margo is a 7-year-old spayed female domestic long hair who is front declawed. She is a mature gal that was surrendered in May. She is a bit shy at the shelter but will accept some company. She would prefer a home with no dogs or a laid-back dog that won’t smother her. She loves her sister Lydia (also front declawed) and they would like to be adopted together.

Lydia is a 5-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is a tad bit overweight, so she will need a home that can help her lose some of those extra pounds. She loves attention and would love to be adopted with her sister, Margo.

Denali is a 6-year-old spayed female pit bull mix who is full of wiggles and kisses. She loves going for walks and running in the yard to chase balls. She is not a fan of cats and is very selective with other dogs. If you are looking for a queen to your castle, Denali would make a great fit! Denali must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

Hank is a 3-year-old neutered male Lab. Hank is a happy guy who is looking for an adult only home to call his own. He loves to play and go for walks and would make a great companion for someone that has no other dogs or kids that just wants an amazing companion.