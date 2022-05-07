Midlands Humane Society: Education, compassion is at the heart of Midlands Humane Society’s operation

Hopefully, you enjoy learning new things. After all, knowledge is power and to better understand the world around us is rewarding. Teaching others about animals is key to the operation of a humane society. Since opening our doors in 2015, we have had meaningful conversations with thousands of visitors on and off site. During these visits, we try to educate the public regarding pet food choices, leashing techniques, understanding animal language and certain behaviors, enrichment items, toys, and treats.

General information on vaccines, microchips, dental concerns, spaying and neutering, declawing, and even tips on getting your cat to use the litter box are all topics we regularly discuss with guests at the shelter and in public settings. We often speak to area clubs/organizations to inform them about some of the activities that happen during a typical day in the shelter. Communicating with potential adopters on breed characteristics, exercise requirements, grooming, fencing needs and any specific behavior needs is critical in helping to ensure adoptions are successful and, hopefully, last forever.

Our adoption counselors enjoy learning about adopters’ lifestyles to try to find the best fit for an adopted animal. It’s important for potential adopters to be open and honest about the kind of pet they would like to bring into their home. Through these candid conversations, an adopter is much more likely to find a good match.

Staff at Midlands Humane Society is here to help advise, as well as listen, to the needs and questions of our guests.

The 14th Annual MHS Gala is right around the corner. Reserve your seat today by going to our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or by texting Mhsgala2022 to 243-725. This event is set for Friday, May 13, at the Mid-America Center. Social hour begins at 5pm, with the dinner and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. If you aren’t able to attend, but still want to participate, you can register for free online to bid on silent auction items, your favorite Animal Fashion Show contestants or simply donate to the cause.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the 14th Annual Gala Sponsors: Gold Paw Sponsors — Sherry G. Bills-Taylor, Urgent Pet Care, Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic and Silver Paw Sponsors – Omaha Council Bluffs House Call Veterinarian, John & Leslie Southard, Iowa Western Community College and Bob & Rhonda Gibler. Thank you to all these wonderful supporters!

Meet Jack Jack, a 16-week-old neutered male cattle dog mix. Jack Jack is the cutest guy who can be a bit shy upon meeting, but warms up quickly to show his sweet puppy side. He can be a bit nervous with other dogs but would do well with a laid-back doggy friend to help show him the ropes.

Sarah is a 2-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix, who is a sweet girl who loves attention. She needs a home that can help solidify her basic training. Good news — with help of treats, she is more than willing to learn. She needs a home with no young kids, we recommend age 12 and over as she can get over excited. Sarah must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

Baby Girl is a 10-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS in the beginning of April as an owner surrender. She was a barn cat and lived successfully with a couple other cats. She is fearful, so she might prefer to be outdoors and not around many people.

Avery is a 2-year-old spayed female Catahoula mix. She is a nice girl who would love to be someone’s walking buddy. She does have a history of chasing livestock so will need to be monitored if she goes to a home where she would have access to these types of animals.

Check out all the adoptable animals at www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.