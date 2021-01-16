Midlands Humane Society encourages owners to be patient when bringing new pets into their home

Fast forward to your first night at home with your new dog, Dolly. She cowers in the corner. She won’t sleep in the new bed you just bought her, she won’t take treats, had an accident on the floor and whines and barks all night. What went wrong? Everything seemed so promising at the shelter.

One of the most important things to remember when bringing home a new pet (rescue or otherwise) is to have patience. This is so important. Facebook memes or other adorable, yet poignant sayings online are plentiful in regards to getting a new pet and the time it can take to make everyone comfortable.

Here’s one we particularly like from the perspective of the pet.

“Now I have arrived at your home. Everything is strange and I may not feel good. Do not feel impatient if I don’t sleep in my new bed, until recently I slept on a stone floor or outside. Do not be terrified if I gobble up my food, yesterday I had to do it to survive. Do not get angry if I pee on the floor, yesterday it did not matter. Do not be sad if I am afraid of your loving hand, yesterday I did not have one to call my own. Have patience with me. This home is your world, but not yet mine. If I trust you, I can give you the greatest gift I have to give … my heart. Please never forget, I am a rescue pet. All I need is a bit of time to adjust to my new home and family.”