Midlands Humane Society: End of the year festivities happening now at MHS

I hope that these past couple of days have left you with full bellies, warm hearts and a renewed sense of thanks for what you have been given and what you have worked for in 2022. Now it seems the hustle and bustle of the end of the year festivities are amplified and with shorter days they seem to be flying by. While the excitement at the humane society never really slows down, the holidays bring a joyous time to celebrate all that has been accomplished and allows us to look forward to wrapping up the year with a bang.

MHS is excited to announce that our annual end of the year fundraising campaign, “Bark Friday,” has a goal of $50,000. This fundraising platform, which runs through Dec. 31, allows much needed dollars for MHS to continue the important work in the community. As in prior years, generous matching funds will be available throughout the campaign to make your donation go even further!

As we know, costs have been on the rise and this absolutely affects the daily operations at MHS. Spaying and neutering, necessary surgeries (dentals, mass removals, amputations, etc.), vaccinations, tests, food and litter, enrichment and training equipment, all impact the budget we have to save the homeless and abandoned pets in our community. Please consider donating this holiday season — we need your help to continue providing excellent care during the animals stay at MHS and to fulfill the lives of people looking to add a furry family member to their household. Donations earmarked for “Bark Friday” can be mailed to Midlands Humane Society at 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 or can be made through our website midlandshumanesociety.org under “Ways to Give” and “Bark Friday.”

For the month of December, a “Giving Tree” will be located in the main lobby of MHS. This tree is specially decorated with ornaments highlighting the specific items needed most at the shelter. Donations needed include cat and dog food, cat litter, collars and leashes, toys, treats, enrichment items and even office supplies. This is a great way to get people of all ages into the giving spirit for the holidays! So how does it work? Either check out our Amazon wish lists on our website for items needed, or you can stop in to MHS and grab an ornament off the tree and bring your gift back by the end of December. Donation receipts are easily given at the time of drop off.

Today is also the last day of our “Home for Thanksgiving” adoption special in hopes of finding some deserving pets their forever homes for the holiday. All dogs and cats over 1 year of age have an adoption fee of just $50. The animals always come spayed or neutered, up to date on age and species appropriate vaccinations, and have been microchipped. Stop by today from 11am-5pm or view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Gale & Judy Wickersham:

Goop is a 4-year-old Husky mix who arrived to MHS as a stray on Halloween. He is a spunky guy who is very active and loves to play! He has a beautiful coat which will need regular upkeep to avoid any matting of his fur. Huskies are notorious escape artists as they love going on long adventures, so outside supervision during potty time and play time are recommended.

Annie is a 1-year-old domestic medium hair who was surrendered to MHS in late October. She may not have red hair, but this girl would still love a home for the holidays to call her own … even if you’re not a billionaire. She loves attention and we think would make a great lap cat! She has lived with other cats previously and would be thrilled if she could be adopted with her friend, Rex.

Rex is a 9-month-old domestic short hair who is very inquisitive and loves to chat with people that he meets. His prerogative is to be the center of attention in his new home, and it would make him even happier if he could find a family with his friend, Annie.

Siren is a 5-year-old Husky mix that has an absolutely gorgeous white coat! She can be shy with new people but warms up when she trusts you. She is looking for a patient owner willing to work with her on her basic commands and to show her the world isn’t so scary. She is great on a leash and would make a wonderful walking buddy.