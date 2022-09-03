Midlands Humane Society: Foster homes needed at MHS

Have you ever thought about welcoming a rescue pet into your home but haven’t wanted to make the years-long commitment of adoption? If so, you may be interested in opening your home and your heart to the animals in need of foster care at Midlands Humane Society.

Orphaned kittens, mother cats and their litters, puppies and animals going through medical rehabilitation are the main candidates for spending some time in foster care prior to adoption. Getting these animals into a space where they feel safe, are less stressed, get extra socializing and one-on-one attention, and are not exposed to the potential health risks that comes with being in a shelter environment are vital in ensuring a happy, healthy pet. With animals going to foster homes, it also opens much needed kennel space in the shelter so MHS can continue to provide compassionate care for the pets that come through our doors each day.

So, what does becoming a foster home look like? If you would like to become a foster, the first step is to complete a Foster Application. You can do this by stopping in to MHS at 1020 Railroad Ave. during business hours, or you can send an application request via email to jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org. Once the application is approved and a home visit is completed, you are ready to bring animals into your home. MHS supplies everything you may need including food, crates, carriers, toys, blankets, litter and any necessary medications. Fosters should be able to transport the animals to and from MHS for regular vaccinations and veterinary checkups as needed.

MHS currently has approximately 60 animals in foster care and 15 more in the shelter who are looking for a temporary home before they are available for adoption. With your help, we can continue helping tails find happy endings!

MHS Pets of the Week: Bentley is a 2-year-old male Lab who came to MHS with a torn ACL that required TPLO surgery. He is feeling much better and is looking for a foster or foster to adopt home where he can continue his rehabilitation journey until he is fully healed. He is your typical rambunctious lab with a lot of energy, and he has lived with other animals and children successfully. Duke is a 2-year-old neutered male Rottweiler/Heeler mix who is a sweet but sensitive guy looking for a specific home with an experienced owner. He is looking for a home as the only pet and with no children or children in their teens who can work on his training. Pirate is a 10-month-old male Cattle Dog mix who starts off very shy but turns into a big cuddle bug when he gets to know you. He will benefit from a family that can help him gain confidence in himself when he ventures out into the world. Marley is a 2-year-old neutered male Shih-Tzu who came in to MHS very matted and was very patient for his grooming session. He is a very laid-back guy who will love an owner who can take him on daily walks and let him curl up next to you on the couch. Visit these adoptable pets at MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can also view animals online by visiting our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.