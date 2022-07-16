Midlands Humane Society: Great cars, great people and a great cause at fifth annual MHS Car Show

The Midlands Humane Society Wags & Wheels Car Show has been growing strong for five years! The staff and volunteers at MHS take great pride in creating a fun, memorable and well-run Car Show for its participants. We thank so many of our continued supporters for coming back year after year, as well as encouraging your friends and family to sign up too.

Wags & Wheels 2022 will occur on Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. We highly encourage pre-registrations, which can easily be done via our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events, via our Facebook and Twitter posts or simply by stopping in person to fill out the paperwork at the shelter. We will happily accept day-of car registrations as long as there is adequate room in the parking lot, and we will take day-of registrations starting at 9 a.m. that morning.

One of the best reasons to register early is for the special car show shirt. If you register by Aug. 1, you get a FREE event shirt. The design this year will not disappoint! It features a classic orange 1960s Volkswagen Camper Van, driven by a Husky surrounded by his animal friends. Shirts will be available for purchase the day of the event. Guests are encouraged to attend the Car Show too. No need to have a special vehicle to still partake in all the fun. If you find the parking lot is full, simply go down the hill and around the corner to park at East Side Christian Church, 331 Bennett W, to hop on the free shuttle for the Car Show. The shuttle will run from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We are so thrilled to continue the tradition by having the Car Show at McCoy’s/Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs. This facility affords our Car Show guests the best of everything. They get a clean, paved parking area, a beautiful view of the bluffs of the city, delicious food and drink, live band, access to shade and air-conditioning, fantastic raffle prizes to include the chance at a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and the best part is always seeing, up and close and personal, over 125 amazing vehicles.

We have 13 car classes for participants who are vying for the chance to win a first, second or third place trophy! The 2022 classes are: Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, GM, Mopar, Ford 2000 & newer, GM 2000 & newer, Mopar 2000 & newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod and Foreign. We also love being able to offer five “Best of” Trophies in Show, Engine, Custom, Interior and Paint. Our “Best of” trophy sponsors to date are: Leach Camper Sales, Tracy Hough State Farm and Sideris, Inc., and our Class Trophy Sponsors to date are: Judd Knispel State Farm, DEWs Manufacturing, Ryan Jenkins Racing, Brandeis Catering, McCoy’s/Thunderbowl and Southard & Sons Salvage. Our Silver Banner Sponsors to date are Ed and Linda Kemp, and John and Leslie Southard, and our Bronze Banner Sponsors to date are: Alter Metal Recycling and Boots for Less/Wolf Brothers. We are always looking for additional raffle prizes to add to our offerings that day, so if you are interested in donating items, please let us know by emailing mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor: Ranger is a 1.5-year-old male German Shepherd. Ranger is a happy boy who loves attention and people, but needs work on his basic obedience as he gets very excited and forgets how big he is. With a patient owner who has the time to work with him, he will make a fantastic addition.

Daniel is a 2-year-old male domestic medium hair who arrived to MHS in late May as a stray. He is an extremely friendly boy who loves being pet. He relishes his bed and is looking to make an indent in your couch!

Red is a 9-year-old male Pointer mix. Red is an older, distinguished gentleman who does not act his age, as he is still spry and full of energy! Red has lived his life as an outdoor dog, but was not doing well with livestock as he chased them. Red would love a home to “retire” in, but still has time and space to let him to run off some energy.

Tanya is 1.5-year-old female domestic short hair that was surrendered to MHS in June. Tanya is an adventurous gal who enjoys pretending she lives in the jungle. If you are in need of a mouser, you are in luck! Tanya’s previous owner says she is quite the hunter; therefore, Tanya would not do well in a home with small critters. See all the available animals as well as information on the Car Show via our website, midlandshumanesociety.org.