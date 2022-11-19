Midlands Humane Society: Have a happy, safe Thanksgiving with your furry friends and family

Gone are the changing leaves and the cool breeze of fall and here to stay are puffy coats and flurries of snow. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we are officially in the holiday season.

When sitting at the table with family discussing everything to be thankful for this year and enjoying some stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey (that may or may not be overdone), it can be hard to avoid the eyes of your beloved dog or cat waiting for their share of the feast. While they may be giving you some serious puppy dog eyes, be mindful that not everything humans indulge in for Thanksgiving is safe for Fluffy or Fido.

Let’s start with foods that are deemed safe for your dog or cat this holiday season. Turkey meat is a delicious treat, but ensure there is no skin on the turkey, which can potentially be seasoned with oil, butter and a variety of other seasonings like salt, that can make for an upset belly. Green beans, carrots, peas, pumpkin (not of the pie variety), sweet potatoes, apples, peanut butter and broth are all foods you can feel good about giving your pet as they are healthy and nutritious.

If you want to avoid an unnecessary visit to your veterinarian, here are some foods your pet should steer clear of: bones, chocolate (particularly dark chocolate), raisins, grapes, onions, garlic, alcohol and generally fatty foods. Casseroles are also off the table as it can be hard to identify each ingredient that Grandma added to make it taste so delicious for her human grandchildren.

Many of us also have well-intentioned friends and family who may like to treat your pet with extra scraps from their plate when they are too stuffed to eat any more and often without your consent, so ensure your loved ones also know the concerns of feeding your pets specific Thanksgiving foods. Keeping your buffet of dishes away from the edge of the counter where paws can easily reach and keeping lids on the trash can are also beneficial ways to keep these leftovers out of Fluffy and Fido’s bellies.

To combat the guilt of not sharing all your delectable dishes with Fido or Fluffy, consider making a very special Thanksgiving meal just for them. Recipes for turkey triangles for your cat, turkey-cranberry meatballs for your dog, along with several other pet-safe meals can be found on be.chewy.com. Each use minimal ingredients with maximum payoff for your happy and full pet.

The holiday season is a busy and joyful time, so make sure you can enjoy spending time with your friends and family while eating great food, and most importantly, keeping your beloved pets happy and safe.

In other news, MHS’ Bark Friday Holiday Campaign begins on Friday, Nov. 25 and will go through Saturday, Dec. 31, with a fundraising goal of $50,000. The support from our community plays a critical role in Midlands Humane Society’s ability to help the thousands of animals who come through our doors who sometimes only require the basic necessities, and those who on numerous occasions need additional treatments and surgeries to get them prepared for adoption. As in prior years, generous matching funds will be available to make your donation go even further in helping the animals in need!

More information on the Bark Friday fundraising campaign will be posted on the Midlands Humane Society website — midlandshumanesociety.org — and on the MHS Facebook page. With any questions, please contact Mariah at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2264.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Pilates Center of Omaha:

Nick is an 11-month-old neutered male Shiba Inu mix looking for a chill home to call his own. He can be shy in new environments and would like a laid-back family without a lot of in and out traffic in the home as he can be shy with new people. He loves his walks and will make a great walking buddy for his new owner.

Darla is a 3-year-old spayed female American Staffordshire Terrier who came to MHS as a stray. We may not have information on her previous living situation, but what we do know is that this girl loves attention and getting to go outside to play. She will need some work on her basic commands and is very willing to learn!

Hope is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who also came to MHS as a stray. She is a loving little lady that demands affection and loves getting head pats. She is successfully living in one of our cat colonies with other cats.

Smokey is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic medium-hair who is a very gentle soul. When he first arrived at MHS he was very shut down and scared, not wanting people to even look his direction. He has since spent much time in the office with Dr. Farrington and he has really started to blossom. His new family will still need to go slow and give him time to acclimate, however it is clear he understands humans really aren’t that scary … especially when they give him treats and toys. Once he is comfortable with you, he loves to play and will even roll over to let you rub his belly. He would do best in a slower moving and quieter environment where he can get a lot of one-on-one time for long talks and snuggles.

Visit available animals on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can also view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or by checking out our social media pages. With any questions, please call us at 712-396-2270 during business hours.