Midlands Humane Society: How to help your pets with their back-to-school blues

Mornings are once again filled with alarm clocks going off, grumbling kids who aren’t ready to get out of bed, and fast-paced mornings filled with a quick breakfast and first day of school pictures, officially marking the end of summer vacation. Getting back into the school year routine can be tough for both parents and children, but it can also be difficult for your furry family members as well.

Pets who have been used to months of constant playtime and a bustling home may be confused when the house suddenly goes quiet while the kids are away at school. While some may patiently await the return of their owners, others may start to show some signs of separation anxiety, which can take a toll on their sense of security and cause a lack of energy, decreased appetite, increased vocalizing and even destructive behaviors like chewing or scratching.

Luckily, there are many ways an owner can alleviate some of the back-to-school blues and help the transition go smoothly for the entire family. Put in some extra exercise time for your pet that allows them to redirect their energy on something positive while burning some pent-up energy they have been holding on to through the day. Provide enrichment toys, puzzles and treats to keep their minds stimulated and busy instead of anxiously waiting at the window or door for the school bus to pull up. Encourage the family to spend some extra one-on-one time with the pet, after homework is completed of course, to promote bonding and to let them know they are safe and loved. For more extreme cases of the blues, pheromone products may be used in the house to reduce stress, or you can talk with your veterinarian about other available options.

Going back to school can be a stressful time for everyone involved and providing ways to help your pet cope with all the changes will be vital in having an A+ year.

