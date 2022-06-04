Midlands Humane Society: Iowa State University ACE Project is a game changer

An animal shelter can be a scary place for pets. Animal shelters can be overwhelming for pets and people.

It’s hard to avoid the unwavering noise of dozens of barking dogs, the unmistakable yelps and even occasional growls. You turn a corner to see the wide, unblinking eyes from a cat just brought in as a stray or an animal surrender.

Some animals, dogs in particular, don’t fare well in a shelter environment. They are nervous, upset and can make poor decisions. On the opposite end of the spectrum, animal shelters, like MHS, save thousands of lives each year. In fact, an animal shelter is often where forever friendships are made. Families find the kitten of their dreams, the dog they’ve been looking for or the senior pet they didn’t know they needed.

Midlands Humane Society helps complete families. It can take a lot of cooks in the kitchen and some magic fairy dust to make these adoption stories a reality. Shelters and rescues across the country find themselves housing thousands of dogs who are surrendered or brought in as strays. Many of them need extra TLC and training to make them suitable and ready for homes. We see dogs who are shut down and would benefit from more one-on-one time working with people than what staff and volunteers can realistically give.

This is where the Ace Project comes in!

The Ace Project began in 2021 as a partnership between Iowa State University students and Midlands Humane Society. In short, the goal is to help dogs develop the skills they need to find placement in homes more easily and teach them basic commands to increase their chances of success of integration in society and being comfortable with people while in public settings. This program allows the students to learn about shelter management, dog behavior and training, while the dogs develop trained behaviors to ensure successful adoptions as they are fostered outside of the shelter.

Each of the dogs elected to be part of this pilot program lives with a student, which helps ensure they bond, gain trust and to help us place the dogs in the best home situation. The dogs attend training classes, learn tricks and spend most their time throughout the semester being with the students until they are ready for adoption. The goal is to have these dogs in an adoptive home once the semester is over.

Cheryl Morris, PhD and Associate Professor of Animal Science at ISD, remarked “It has been amazing to see the transformation in the dogs and also watch students gain training skills and confidence while training.”

The field in which people can work with companion animals is growing and new opportunities are coming to the forefront. It’s becoming ever more important to recognize and work with animals who exhibit problems with their behavior. Keeping pets in the home, with their families, is a major goal, especially as the numbers of dogs who have behavior problems are overwhelming shelters across the country. With more people trained to work with dogs who exhibit signs of reactivity or fear, owners will have more options for professional help to keep them in their home and out of crowded shelters. The best news is that the dogs who have been part of The Ace Project have all found homes, thanks to this innovative program. MHS is blessed to be able to help give more and more dogs their second chance at happiness, especially through this partnership.

MHS Pets of the Week: Creed is a 1-year-old Border Collie/Siberian Husky mix, who is a mellow guy looking for someone with lots of time to brush his luxurious coat! Creed loves to lounge anywhere he finds comfortable but can also be a great walking partner. Stormy is a 6-year-old spayed female Lab/Chow Mix. Stormy is a good girl who is looking for an adopter that can be patient while she transitions to her new environment. She has previously been around kids and done well, but we do recommend kids meet her, if possible, before adoption. She can be a bit particular with other dogs, so it may be best if she is the only dog in the home. Rosie is a 3-year-old spayed female Pitbull Mix, who is a favorite here at MHS, as she came in as a very shy girl lacking confidence. On top of that, she was pregnant on arrival, successfully raised her babies and is now ready for her next step in life. She can take a little bit to warm up to new people but is VERY treat motivated and is the sweetest girl once you are in her trust circle. She would benefit with an adopter that can continue to help her grow her confidence in going out in the world and also help her continue to work on her obedience skills. She loves to run and play fetch in the yard and will make a great companion. Ares is a 1-year-old neutered male Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix. Ares is a sweet boy who will make an awesome addition to an active family. This is a dog who is a better fit for an adopter with experience with the breed. Ares has lived with kids with no issues, but has not had experience living with other dogs or cats. Please visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt to see all the adoption candidates at MHS.