Midlands Humane Society: Is it time to treat your kitty to a Catio?

Does your cat beg to go outside? Is she not content to simply sit and stare out the window as she watches the birds fly by from the back of the couch?

Maybe it’s time to consider installing a Catio so she can safely enjoy the wonderful outdoors. You may be asking, yourself what is a Catio? Good question! A Catio is a cute play on words that is basically a patio for cats.

Think of it as an outdoor enclosure where cats can enjoy fresh air and mental stimulation, while staying healthy and safe. It can be small and simple like a cat window box or cat balcony enclosure, or as large and elaborate as an entire backyard outdoor cat playpen full of ramps, bridges and perches.

Other terms for a Catio might include an outdoor cat run, a cat window perch, cattery, catitorium, catico, cat gazebo or cat solarium. No matter what you call it — your cat will think it’s amazing!

Outdoor cat enclosures are growing in popularity as a safe solution for allowing indoor cats the opportunity to explore the sights, sounds and smells of the great outdoors. Cat owners love the idea of giving their cats access to the true sounds of birds, the whizzing by of a bumblebee, the smell of flowers or fresh cut grass and even the experience of a soft afternoon rain shower falling on an overhead roof.

There’s no doubt that the safest place for a cat is to remain indoors. By keeping your cat inside, owners don’t need to worry about cat fights, upsetting their neighbors by a cat roaming in their garden, being harassed, stolen or killed by a car or wild animal. Yet, the instinctual pull for a cat to go outside can be insatiable. Curious cats love to see all the things the outdoors provides. Many types of felines can benefit from an outdoor enclosure. Cats who meow at the door all day or who rush out the front door the moment it opens as if it’s a mad dash for freedom would be great candidates for using a Catio.

Catios may bring to mind installing an unsightly addition to one’s home constructed of rusty chicken wire and pallets. In reality, they can be made from a variety of materials and as simple or elaborate as the owner wants. Think of a pop-up kitty tent or an enclosed window box on the bare minimum side, or as elaborate as a full room with a floor, carpeting, a roof and furniture for people and pets. The cost of a Catio varies depending on your chosen materials and how large and durable it is.

With so many choices and things to consider, finding the right Catio can be overwhelming. Ask yourself a few questions before you begin. 1. What do you want from a Catio? Do you want to enrich the lives of your indoor cats or create a haven for cats who don’t get along with other feline family members as more of an outside home? 2. What is your budget? Prices can range from under $100 to thousands of dollars. The more you spend, in general, the more comfortable and larger the structure will be. Kits are available and tend to be pricey, but buying a kit may be a good option if you lack carpentry skills. 3. What type/size of Catio can your home accommodate? Do you want something directly accessible from the house, i.e., through a window or a door? A Catio that’s free-standing might be preferred? Make sure you are allowed to install a Catio, particularly if you rent or have strict HOA regulations. There are numerous sites online with information on how to construct a Catio that is perfect for your unique situation. You can also find ready-made kits available through site like Amazon or Ebay.

MHS Pets of the Week: Atticus is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray in late May. Atticus is young and playful with gorgeous orange eyes. Debra is a 12-year-old, front-declawed female domestic shorthair. This kitty arrived to MHS as an owner surrender at the beginning of April. Her previous owner described her as independent and fearful, which is still accurate here at the shelter, although she is coming out of her shell and enjoys being pet. She has previously lived with dogs and cats and did well with them. Donny is a 5.5-year-old male domestic shorthair who was surrendered to MHS in late May after an adoption didn’t quite work out. He is a quiet and lazy guy who is searching for a home that will be patient with him as he acclimates, without much commotion from young children. He has successfully lived with other cats, but would prefer a home without dogs. Max is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair. This boy is an All-American housecat! He is described as a playful, independent and friendly lap cat. What more could you ask for? Max has lived with other cats, dogs, and his previous owners think he would do well with children. Max is also front declawed. We are open Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see adoptable animals via our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org.