Midlands Humane Society is pleased to help other shelters in need

In early February, conversations and plans were solidified between Midlands Humane Society and the animal transport team through communications set into motion with BPF to be just one stop of a number of shelters in the Midwest to take in animals from over-crowded, under-funded and/or under-staffed shelters. At that time, staff at MHS felt that we had the room to bring in about 20 animals.

So, on Feb. 10, there were 13 dogs/puppies and five cats brought to Iowa who then called MHS their temporary home. These particular animals came from the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Arkansas. The best part is that in less than one month, all but one of these animals was adopted into loving homes — we have just one cat to go.

Transport does save lives and it gives potential adopters the chance to meet a greater variety of animals. Transport doesn’t have to be from quite as far away as Arkansas. We also work with the Nebraska Humane Society, Siouxland Humane Society, Animal Rescue League in Des Moines, Midwest Dog Rescue and the Foster Kitten Project to name just a few.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Vesuvius is a 2-year-old spayed female Great Dane. This larger-than-life gal is sweet, but very sensitive and looking for a special home where she can shine.