Midlands Humane Society is pleased to help other shelters in need

It takes a village. Sometimes the village is full and other times it isn’t.
So, what is considered full in an animal shelter? The answer is unique to each shelter.
Midlands Humane Society, for example, was built to accommodate roughly 150 animals. These are animals who arrive as strays, owner surrenders, abandoned pets or animals brought in through animal control via a wide variety of circumstances. There are times throughout the year when that number can be much higher and sometimes it can be lower.
You might have guessed it ... that number can change in a day!
Animal shelters’ intake numbers vary almost as much as the weather in the Midwest. When we are very full, we often look to other shelters or rescues to help take some of our animals. In return, when we have open kennels, we are ready and willing to assist with shelters who need a little breathing room.
We are pleased to say that Midlands Humane Society recently became the first humane society in Iowa to partner with the Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) in helping shelters — generally located in the southern parts of the United States — relocate shelter animals to less crowded facilities. By working with an animal transport team to bring cats and dogs, sometimes from dire circumstances to other shelters, like MHS, these pets get their second chance at a happy, healthy life.
In early February, conversations and plans were solidified between Midlands Humane Society and the animal transport team through communications set into motion with BPF to be just one stop of a number of shelters in the Midwest to take in animals from over-crowded, under-funded and/or under-staffed shelters. At that time, staff at MHS felt that we had the room to bring in about 20 animals.
So, on Feb. 10, there were 13 dogs/puppies and five cats brought to Iowa who then called MHS their temporary home. These particular animals came from the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Arkansas. The best part is that in less than one month, all but one of these animals was adopted into loving homes — we have just one cat to go.
Transport does save lives and it gives potential adopters the chance to meet a greater variety of animals. Transport doesn’t have to be from quite as far away as Arkansas. We also work with the Nebraska Humane Society, Siouxland Humane Society, Animal Rescue League in Des Moines, Midwest Dog Rescue and the Foster Kitten Project to name just a few.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Vesuvius is a 2-year-old spayed female Great Dane. This larger-than-life gal is sweet, but very sensitive and looking for a special home where she can shine.
Vesuvius starts off very shy and needs to take her time to warm up. Once she is comfortable, she is a loving girl who enjoys attention along with play time, where she just may gallop her way into your house. She bonds quickly to her people and can get protective of her owner. Her new family should be ready to work on her confidence and help her understand that she doesn’t need to be on guard duty at all times.
Vesuvius might enjoy an occasional play date with another playful dog, but she should be the only dog in the home. At this time, she needs a home with adults only and is not suitable for apartment living.
Are you looking for a pocket pet? We have a female guinea pig named Ming who could be a perfect fit.
Tucker is a 3.5-year-old neutered male lab mix who is a sensitive gentleman looking for a low-key home without a lot of visitors. He prefers to have a small inner circle and needs time to warm up to new people. He attaches quickly and can be protective of his family. When Tucker gets to know you, you will see his true playful side. He is extremely smart and treat motivated.
Tucker is looking for an owner who can work on his training and socialization, while not putting him in situations he’s uncomfortable with and he requires an adult-only home but has previously lived peacefully with dogs and cats.
Meet Kitty Blue. This 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair is ready to be your next lap warmer.
Please note, our two featured dogs this week do need to be visited after scheduling an appointment with Rachael, our Director of Animal Training at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2265.
We are no longer requiring appointments to stop in to meet with the animals. Our hours are Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more available animals online at www.midlandshumanesociety.org or call our main line at 712-396-2270.