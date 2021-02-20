Midlands Humane Society is pleased to offer the public a 'Working Cat Program'

Cats that arrive may show signs that they would be best suited as a working cat because they are quite fearful of humans and are not easily handled by our trained staff. These cats would not make good candidates to live indoors with a family. On the other hand, sometimes cats that we assumed would be adopted as working cats may calm down after a few days or a few weeks and they evolve into cats that can safely live indoors with a family.

Another indicator that we consider for a cat to be a working cat is improper urination. Cats are often surrendered or abandoned for elimination habits outside the litter box. However, if the cat is healthy and altered so it cannot reproduce, along with getting all the necessary vaccinations it would be a candidate to be adopted as a working cat.

Working cats cannot be declawed or suffer from any autoimmune disease for us to consider them as a candidate for life as a working cat.

If you are interested in adopting working cats, please contact Jenny Jarrell, the Midlands Humane Society Shelter Manager at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information. She will be happy to send you an application or answer any questions.