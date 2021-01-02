Midlands Humane Society is ready to start 2021 out on the right foot, paw

Our beloved MHS Derby, now known as the MHS Annual Gala, was transformed into a Virtual event and remained a phenomenal annual fundraiser for the animals. We were still able to host the Wags & Wheels Car Show and keep it a safe, outdoor event for everyone involved.

The metro community really showed their support during the May 2020 Omaha/Pottawattamie Gives event as it was the most successful event to date for MHS, raising nearly $19,000. We are also happy to report that, thanks to so many loyal supporters, we reached our “Bark Friday” goal to raise $33,500 used to match funds of $33,500 given by an anonymous donor, therefore providing at least $67,000 to help the animals that call MHS their temporary home. With costs to treat animals at the shelter ranging from less than $100 to upwards of several hundred dollars, all these fundraisers truly do make the difference in allowing us to help heal these pets and get them into loving homes.

As a nonprofit, over half of the income needed to meet our budget comes from grants, donations, events, memorials, tributes and sponsorships. Please know how truly grateful we are for such a wonderful network of support! We also thank our area partner veterinarians for their wonderful animal care, along with PetSmart and Petco for their grants, product donations and for helping us adopt out animals.