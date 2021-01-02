Midlands Humane Society is ready to start 2021 out on the right foot, paw

Whew! We made it through 2020. That, in and of itself, is enough reason to celebrate.
For Midlands Humane Society, we are proud to share some major milestones during this past year.
To start, even though the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone into uncharted territory, we remained open to help the people and animals of our community. We appreciate everyone’s patience and grace as we continue to operate in an appointment-only manner. With help from our wonderful sponsors, donors, adopters, grantors, volunteers, board and committee members, event attendees and so many others — we feel very blessed to serve as this community’s first and only humane society.
Here are a few highlights we would like to share regarding our prior 365 days.
During 2020, we participated in three Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption events, resulting in finding homes for 120 animals. Over 60 cats were altered, vaccinated and found their second chances as barn cats/working cats. New opportunities were created for volunteers to enhance their time working with the dogs and cats at the shelter. Numerous animals needing extensive medical care were successfully treated and adopted into new homes.
Please note, whenever possible, we help all animals who come through our doors (even when we are confronted with major medical bills). MHS staff and volunteers helped evaluate and train many dogs who needed extra time to learn new behaviors and coping techniques to stressors they may encounter. Many of these ‘longer-stay’ dogs have been adopted into loving, patient homes.
Our beloved MHS Derby, now known as the MHS Annual Gala, was transformed into a Virtual event and remained a phenomenal annual fundraiser for the animals. We were still able to host the Wags & Wheels Car Show and keep it a safe, outdoor event for everyone involved.
The metro community really showed their support during the May 2020 Omaha/Pottawattamie Gives event as it was the most successful event to date for MHS, raising nearly $19,000. We are also happy to report that, thanks to so many loyal supporters, we reached our “Bark Friday” goal to raise $33,500 used to match funds of $33,500 given by an anonymous donor, therefore providing at least $67,000 to help the animals that call MHS their temporary home. With costs to treat animals at the shelter ranging from less than $100 to upwards of several hundred dollars, all these fundraisers truly do make the difference in allowing us to help heal these pets and get them into loving homes.
As a nonprofit, over half of the income needed to meet our budget comes from grants, donations, events, memorials, tributes and sponsorships. Please know how truly grateful we are for such a wonderful network of support! We also thank our area partner veterinarians for their wonderful animal care, along with PetSmart and Petco for their grants, product donations and for helping us adopt out animals.
Our Giving Tree, located in the main hallway, looked different during the holiday season of 2020. We normally have numerous people stop to select an ornament that details a much-needed item for the shelter. This proved difficult due to our appointment-only schedule. Donated supplies are needed all year, and this is a great way to donate items from our online “Wish List” which benefits MHS with pet food and treats, litter, cleaning and office products, animal care items, leashes and pet toys.
Places like Chewy.com and Amazon.com — make sure you consider smile.amazon.com — provide opportunities for patrons to purchase items for MHS and have them shipped directly to our door. We aren’t always able to thank everyone directly for these gifts, but please know that we are incredibly grateful.
We roll into 2021 with great fanfare and unlimited hope. We happily introduce our first batch of MHS Pets of week:
Penny is a 4-year-old spayed female domestic dilute tortoiseshell.
Diva is a gorgeous sleek coated 1.5-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair.
Elsa is a 7-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair tortoiseshell.
All three of these gorgeous ladies are ready for a forever home.
Winnie is a 6-year-old spayed female Cattle Dog mix. She is a sweet, but sensitive girl looking to join a laid-back home. Winnie gets attached to her family easily, so we think she would be happiest with someone who is home most of the day.
She has previously lived with cats and did live with another dog, but they did not always get along. Here at the shelter, she will play with other dogs after given some time to warm up. We recommend Winnie go to a home with kids aged 8+.
Please check out all the animals on our website, midlandshumanesociety.org or via Facebook then call to make an appointment to meet with any that catch your eye.
Cheers to a prosperous and healthy 2021 for all!