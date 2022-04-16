Midlands Humane Society: Join in all the animal festivities at the Midlands Humane Society Gala on May 13

We are less than 30 days from one of the best events in town! The Midlands Humane Society Gala is such a fun-filled, all-ages event, which showcases and helps thousands of amazing animals.

This year’s theme is “Adoption & Adventure Go Hand in Paw” and let’s face it, living with a pet is an adventure every day. From early morning walks, to rolling in mud puddles, an evening trip for ice cream, a middle of the night attack on your toes under the covers, to stealing your French fry, to an unexpected accident — pet owners never know what each day may bring.

Here’s another unexpected benefit to attending the MHS Gala – you can come wearing your favorite jeans, dress, slacks, suit, or sweatsuit! We just ask that you bring your smile, compassion and humor and prepare to enjoy yourself.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13 with a social hour, followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. The social hour provides time to interact with greeter animals, check out the fantastic deals at the Silent Auction tables, learn about the Live Auction offerings, buy a bottle of wine from the Wine Pull, purchase a plant for your spring/summer garden and enjoy a tasty beverage. We are pleased to announce the return of “Golden Tickets” to the 2022 Gala. In case you missed it, a “Golden Ticket” provides a 1 in 100 chance to win any one of the prizes on the live auction, which range in price from several hundred to several thousand dollars. For just $50 (the cost of one Golden Ticket) the winner gets to choose any of the Live Auction offerings, which could be a trip or a variety of special activities and excursions.

There are no limits to how many “Golden Tickets” can be purchased, but once they are gone, they are gone. There will also be a very special piece of diamond jewelry on the auction that is sure to please the attendees. The Gala Dinner is quite tasty and will suit most every palate, followed by the most delicious cupcakes you’ve ever eaten. Complimentary wine and beer are available all evening.

Our live emcee/auctioneer brings just the right amount of humor and compassion and keeps the audience engaged for the duration of the event. Guests will enjoy a well thought out and poignant video which gives insight into many of the lives we have touched over the past year. An entertaining and educational program will be led by Midlands Humane Society staff and a fantastic Animal Fashion Show always steals the show! Our goal at this event is to educate, inspire, and encourage all guests to become a Humane Hero!

Tickets are $60/tables of 10 are $600 and sponsorships are available. More event information can be found on our website at https://midlandshumanesociety.org/about-us/ or directly purchased by following https://one.bidpal.net/mhsgala2022/welcome. This event is held at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs, which is easy to reach right off I-80 and I-29.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care: Lady is a 1-year-old spayed female Australian Shepherd/Cattle dog Mix. By breed alone, it’s no surprise that this pup is very energetic. She can be shy upon first meeting, but once she warms up, she easily shows you her sweet side. She would prefer a home with older children as youngsters just make her a bit too nervous.

With some extra training to work on her confidence and basic commands, she will be a good addition to her adopter’s family.

Korra is a 9-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair. Korra can be a tad ornery but she is still a young playful cat, so she may outgrow this phase. She would do best in a home with no kids, as she can be pushy. We think she has potential to be an excellent barn cat. Nala is a 2-year-old spayed female Husky who is simply the sweetest girl. She does take a little time to warm up but gives sweet hugs once she’s comfortable. She has lived with other dogs and kids and done great, but cats are a no-go for this canine.

Reiver is a 4-month-old spayed female domestic medium hair. This kitty has the quite the story to tell. She was brought to MHS as a stray after Animal Control was contacted about a kitten found near a ditch at Iowa Western. Due to her facial injuries, it was presumed she was thrown from a vehicle and hit the ground face-first. It was also incredibly cold when she was found, so her ears suffered from some frostbite.

She was taken to an MHS vet partner to be treated for her injuries, which would include a broken jaw. She lost some teeth, and her jaw is still slightly askew. She is a super sweet girl and needs a home that can give her the life she deserves. Her foster family said she loves to rub your face and makes the cutest little chirping sounds. She did test positive for FeLV (Feline Leukemia) so she will either need to be the only cat, or she can coexist with other FeLV+ cats, as it is easily transmittable to other cats, but not to people or other dogs or small critters in the home.

We encourage any potential owner to do research on owning a cat with FeLV.

Visit our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org to see other adoptable animals and to reserve your seat or table at the MHS Gala 2022!